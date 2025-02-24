ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an SEC battle on Tuesday night as Florida visits Georgia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Georgia prediction and pick.

Florida comes into the game at 24-3 on the year, and 11-3 in conference play. That places them in second place in the SEC this year. They opened the year 13-0 before a loss to Kentucky. They would then defeat Tennessee and Arkansas before a loss to Missouri. Florida would then win three more in a row before a loss to Tennessee. Since then, they have won six in a row, including a Tennessee win over Auburn. In their last game, Florida faced LSU. LSU would take a lead late in the first half and would lead by five points at the end of the first half. Still, Florida would make the comeback, winning the game 79-65.

Meanwhile, Georgia is 16-11 on the year, and 4-10 in conference play. That places them 13th in the SEC. They opened the year 14-2 before losing four straight games. They would then win two of their next three, before dropping four straight. Last time out, Georgia lost to Auburn. Auburn would dominate the game. They would take the early lead and never give it back. Auburn led by five at the end of the first half and went on to win the game 82-70.

Here are the Florida-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Georgia Odds

Florida: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Georgia: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida has been great on offense this year. They are ninth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 72nd in shooting efficiency. Further, they are great in the rebounding game, sitting third in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they shoot plenty from three. Florida is 33rd in the nation in three-point field goals made per game this year.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way for Florida. He comes into the game with 17.1 points per game, while also leading the team in assists, having four per game. Further, he adds 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 15 points per game this year while adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Will Richard is scoring 12.6 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way. He leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game while scoring 10.6 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 45th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 71st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 29th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great against the three this year, sitting 12th in the nation against the three this year.

Asa Newell leads the way for Georgia this year. He comes in leading the team with points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 15.4 points per game while adding 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has one assist, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Meanwhile, Silas Demary Jr. leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game while adding 12.1 points and four rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Dakota Leffew. Leffew is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this SEC clash this year. The first will be the Florida defense. Florida is 30th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting sixth in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Georgia is 120th in the nation in points per game while sitting 115th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Florida will have the advantage on the glass. Florida is ninth in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 99th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Georgia is 23rd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 286th in defensive rebounding percentage. The solid Florida defense, combined with their quality rebounding, will give Florida the big win.

Final Florida-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Florida -7.5 (-110)