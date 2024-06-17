ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Gators take on the NC State Wolfpack in the College World Series. Our College World Series odds package has our Florida NC State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida NC State.

This is an elimination game at the 2024 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In this ACC-SEC College World Series, NC State is the only ACC team in this half of the eight-team bracket. If the Wolfpack lose this game, an SEC team is guaranteed to be in the CWS Championship Series. Given that Tennessee has won its first two games on the other side of the bracket, the odds are increasing that the championship series will be an all-SEC affair. NC State will try to stand in the way of that, but the Wolfpack have no margin for error. They truly need to thread the needle, beginning with this game against Florida.

Both NC State and Florida suffered wrenching, close losses in Game 1 of the College World Series. State was walked off by Kentucky while Florida lost a tense, low-scoring game to Texas A&M. Both teams had their opportunities and couldn't come through at the plate, but NC State will feel it truly let a game slip away. Florida will feel it didn't hit well enough and didn't perform up to its expected standard. Does the difference in how each team lost have any bearing on what will happen in this game? We don't know. However, if you're looking for that sort of angle, just know that Florida State — the team which endured a much tougher opening-game loss than Virginia — thumped UVA in an elimination game on Sunday. The team which took the more stinging defeat was actually the team which bounced back better in an elimination situation. We'll see what happens in this game between the Gators and Wolfpack.

Here are the Florida-NC State College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Florida-NC State Odds

Florida: -1.5 (price not listed)

NC State: +1.5 (price not listed)

Money Line

Florida: -128

NC State: +100

How To Watch Florida vs. NC State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators did not hit well in Game 1. Expect them to come out firing in this elimination contest and perform at a much higher level. Florida had a mediocre regular season but got into the postseason and took advantage of the opportunity presented to it. Don't expect the Game 1 loss to Texas A&M to shatter this team's confidence. Remember: This team made the CWS Championship Series last year. This team knows how to win in Omaha and has players who have won games in Omaha. NC State does not have that same experience from 2023. That could really help the Gators in this game.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

The Wolfpack made some late-game mistakes they surely regret in the loss to Kentucky, but the flip side of that reality is that for eight and a half innings, NC State played a solid baseball game and put itself in position to win. It just couldn't get the final three outs in the bottom of the ninth and then lost in the 10th. State should feel its pitching can contain Florida's bats and produce a win.

Final Florida-NC State Prediction & Pick

Florida has more Omaha experience. Use that as the basis for a Florida pick.

Final Florida-NC State Prediction & Pick: Florida -1.5