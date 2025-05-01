ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Iowa: Cory Sandhagen versus Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the prelims with a fight between Gaston Bolanos and Quang Le in the bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bolanos-Le prediction and pick.

Gaston Bolanos (8-4) rebounded from a TKO loss to Marcus McGhee by earning a gritty unanimous decision over Cortavious Romious at UFC Vegas 100. Now, Bolanos looks to build momentum and showcase his striking pedigree as he faces Quang Le in a pivotal bantamweight clash at UFC Iowa this Saturday night.

Quang Le (8-2) enters UFC Iowa looking to rebound after a tough UFC debut, suffering a third-round KO loss to Xiao Long and a unanimous decision defeat to Chris Gutierrez. Previously, Le showcased his finishing ability with back-to-back first-round stoppages in LFA, and now seeks his first UFC win against Gaston Bolanos.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Gaston Bolanos-Quang Le Odds

Gaston Bolanos: -135

Quang Le: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Gaston Bolanos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cortavious Romeous – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Gaston Bolanos is poised to secure a win over Quang Le at UFC Iowa thanks to his elite striking pedigree and recent momentum. Bolanos, a former Muay Thai standout with over 50 fights, brings a dynamic and explosive style to the Octagon, landing 3.74 significant strikes per minute at an impressive 50% accuracy rate. In his last fight, Bolanos showcased his precision and volume, connecting on 53 of 75 significant strikes and outclassing Cortavious Romious en route to a unanimous decision victory. His ability to control range and deliver powerful leg kicks, spinning elbows, and crisp combinations makes him a constant threat on the feet.

Defensively, Bolanos absorbs just 2.57 significant strikes per minute, demonstrating solid head movement and awareness, while Le absorbs over double that amount at 5.52 per minute. This defensive edge, combined with Bolanos’ superior striking accuracy, suggests he can dictate the pace and keep Le at bay. While Le is well-rounded and aggressive, Bolanos’ experience, knockout power, and technical striking give him the tools to exploit Le’s defensive gaps. Expect Bolanos to use his movement and striking arsenal to outpoint Le or find a finish, reaffirming his reputation as “The Dreamkiller” in front of the Iowa crowd.

Why Quang Le Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Long Xiao – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Quang Le has the skill set and grit to pull off the upset against Gaston Bolanos at UFC Iowa. Le’s well-rounded game-combining clean striking, effective wrestling, and relentless forward pressure-makes him a tough matchup for the Muay Thai specialist. While Bolanos is dangerous on the feet, Le’s ability to mix in takedowns and control opponents on the ground is a major advantage. He averages 1.70 takedowns per 15 minutes with a perfect 100% takedown defense, showing he can dictate where the fight takes place. Against Chris Gutierrez, Le had success with his wrestling and showed resilience even in defeat, proving he can hang with high-level competition.

Bolanos has struggled against opponents who can take him down and keep him there, suffering multiple takedowns in recent fights and showing vulnerability to ground control. Le’s toughness, cage wrestling, and underrated submission game give him multiple paths to victory. He’s not afraid to walk through fire to impose his will, and his striking is accurate enough to compete on the feet. If Le can blend his striking with timely takedowns and maintain top position, he’s poised to grind out a hard-fought decision or even secure a late finish over Bolanos this Saturday night.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Quang Le Prediction & Pick

Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le at UFC Iowa is a classic striker vs. well-rounded fighter matchup, with Bolanos entering as a slight favorite. Bolanos boasts superior striking, landing 3.74 significant strikes per minute at 50% accuracy, while absorbing far fewer strikes than Le, who takes 5.52 per minute. If Bolanos can keep the fight standing, his crisp combinations and Muay Thai pedigree should allow him to outpoint Le or find a late finish.

However, Le’s path to victory lies in mixing his striking with takedowns and making the fight gritty. He has a slight reach advantage and a strong takedown defense rate of 85%, which could help him dictate where the fight takes place. Ultimately, expect Bolanos to control the action on the feet by utilizing his footwork and technical striking to edge out a competitive decision, unless Le can consistently implement his wrestling and pressure to disrupt Bolanos’ rhythm.

Final Gaston Bolanos-Quang Le Prediction & Pick: Gaston Bolanos (-135), Over 2.5 rounds (-166)