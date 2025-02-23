ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Creighton Bluejays have put themselves in position to contend for a share of the Big East Conference championship. However, the Bluejays do not hold the cards as this this college basketball season heads into March. There are only a handful of games left in the Big East regular season. First-place St. John's entered Sunday two games ahead of the Jays in the loss column, with both teams having won once against each other in the head-to-head series. Creighton won't get another crack at the Johnnies in the regular season, only in the Big East Tournament if the two teams are able to create a rematch. Creighton needs St. John's to lose to have any shot at a split title.

Keep in mind, as you study this game from a betting standpoint, the fact that St. John's plays earlier on Sunday against UConn in New York. That game will have ended well before this game starts on Sunday in Omaha. Everyone will know the final score. If UConn is able to beat St. John's, Creighton will be only one game out of first place in the loss column and could make a real run at the Big East title. If the Johnnies lose, Creighton would gain a lot more value from winning this game, since a conference championship would legitimately be on the table. If St. John's wins, however, Creighton would have a much tougher time catching St. John's, and the Jays would need to win this game against Georgetown just to preserve any slight hope of gaining a shared Big East title. That will be something to watch for on Sunday.

Georgetown just did beat Providence by 21 points. The Hoyas are not a complete team, but they are an improving team under coach Ed Cooley. The program is heading in the right direction and is making it known that it is no longer a pushover in the Big East, which is what it used to be under previous coach Patrick Ewing. Georgetown is better now, and that point is not in dispute.

Also, if you think St. John's will beat UConn, you need to wait for the St. John's-UConn game to end on Sunday before you place a bet on this game. If the Johnnies do beat UConn, Creighton's Big East title hopes will take a significant hit. The Bluejays might be a little more depressed and deflated when they take the court for this contest. Factor that into your calculations for this game.

Creighton is just a much better team than Georgetown. Moreover, the Jays played one of their worst games of the season at Georgetown in a loss to the Hoyas earlier in the season. Creighton will definitely want to wipe away the bad taste from that game. Creighton is obviously playing at a completely different — and higher — level compared to what we saw the last time it played Georgetown.

Also, if you think UConn will beat St. John's on Sunday, wait for that game to go final. If UConn wins, Creighton gets right back into the teeth of the Big East title chase and will therefore be even more motivated to win this game and probably blow the doors off Georgetown.

This is a game where you want to see the UConn-St. John's final score and then consider your play. Since we're not sure who wins UConn-SJU, we advise you to watch the scoreboard and then act accordingly. Creighton if UConn wins, Georgetown if St. John's wins.

