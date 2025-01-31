ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Saturday SEC clash as Georgia faces Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Alabama prediction and pick.

Georgia comes into the game at 15-6, but 3-5 in conference play, placing them in 11th place in the SEC. They opened the year strong winning 14 of their first 16 games. The only losses would be to Marquette and Ole Miss, but they had wins over Kentucky and St. John's. They would lose their next four, including a Georgia loss to Arkansas. Last time out, they broke their losing streak. Georgia would never trail in the game, leading by 14 at the half, and winning the game 71-60.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 18-3 on the year, and 7-1 in conference play, placing them second in the SEC. They opened the year 6-2, with losses to Purdue and Oregon. Still, they would win eight straight before falling to Ole Miss. Since then, they have won four straight, including last time out over Mississippi State. It was a tight game throughout, but Mark Sears helped lead Alabama to an 88-84 victory.

Here are the Georgia-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Alabama Odds

Georgia: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +550

Alabama: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 37th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 76th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia has been solid on defense this year. They are 38th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 14th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They have also been great against the three-ball, sitting sixth in the nation against the three.

Asa Newell has led the way for Georgia. He has 15.2 points per game, the most on the team this year. Further, he leads the team in rebounding this year with seven rebounds per game. Further, he has one steal, one assist, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

In the backcourt, Silas Demary Jr. leads the way. He leads the team in assists and steals this year, having 2.8 assists per game and 1.8 steals per game this year. He also adds 11.3 points per game with four rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Dakota Leffew. Leffew has 11.1 points per game while adding two rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Finally, Tyrin Lawrence comes in with nine points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked seventh in KenPom's rankings this year. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 45th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama is led by their strong offense. They are first in the nation in points per game while sitting 33rd in effective field goal percentage. They are eighth in the nation in three-point attempts while sitting 15th in three-pointers made per game.

Mark Sears leads the way for Alabama this year, leading the team in points and assists this year. He is scoring 18 points per game this year while adding five assists per game. Furthermore, he has three rebounds and a steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway joined him in the backcourt. He comes in with 11.8 points per game while he also has 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Finally, Labaron Philon has 11 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Grant Nelson leads the way in the front court this year. He leads the team in rebounds and blocks this year. He has 8.3 rebounds per game while adding 1.2 blocks per game this year. Further, he scored 12.7 points per game while adding 1.6 assists per game.

Final Georgia-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Alabama is 8-2 against the spread in their last ten games. Meanwhile, Georgia is just 4-6 against the spread in the last ten. The Alabama defense may be a major factor in this game. While they are 321st in the nation in opponent points per game, that has more to do with the tempo they play with. Alabama is 37th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Alabama is great on the glass. They are 145th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while sitting 20th in offensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Georgia is 213th in defensive rebounding percentage, but 13th on the offensive side. Finally, Alabama is 263rd in the nation in turnovers, but Georgia is 310th. Take Alabama in this one.

Final Georgia-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -11.5 (-120)