It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia-Texas.

We don't have to have a long and complicated conversation about the importance of this game for Georgia and Texas. This is a two-way bubble game, two teams right near the bubble cut line for the NCAA Tournament. Are they the last four in or the first four out? To a certain extent, it doesn't even matter two weeks before Selection Sunday. What matters is that every game counts for teams near the cut line. In a two-way bubble game, the winner gains leverage and the loser cedes leverage. The winner of this game isn't in the field, and the loser of this game isn't eliminated, but the result of this game will shape the next two weeks. The winner might be able to absorb a future loss — not two or three losses, but one — without penalty. The loser will have to win an extra game. Given that there aren't many games left after this one, having one more game to win is a really big (and negative) deal.

Georgia and Texas have just two SEC regular season games after this one. Then comes the SEC Tournament. The loser might be in a position where it will need at least two, possibly three, wins. That will mean threading the needle with so few games left. Again, we aren't sure if one team here is definitely ahead of the other. What we are sure of is this: The loser will have a lot of work to do with not a lot of chances left. Bubble games don't get much bigger than this, as the month of March begins.

How to Watch Georgia vs Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The SEC has been a cutthroat league all season long. Georgia is getting points and not giving them, but more than that, we have seen Texas buckle and wobble in the heat of late-season pressure. The Longhorns lost to South Carolina — a team which had not won an SEC game before facing the Longhorns — and then lost to Arkansas. Texas coach Rodney Terry is very much under fire. His job status is anything but secure, because he is losing games despite having a likely top-five NBA draft pick on his roster, Tre Johnson. Texas is squandering talent and is just not playing together. Georgia getting 5.5 points seems like an amazing betting opportunity.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia did just beat Florida, but the Bulldogs have been inconsistent all season long. Texas is playing this game at home in front of a vocal partisan crowd. Everyone knows the stakes involved. This is basically a playoff game, possibly (but not certainly) an elimination game. Texas will be desperate and motivated after losing its past two games. Returning home after two road losses might be just the tonic for this team.

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick

We just don't see a lot of daylight between these teams. Texas might win, but if it does, it won't be by much. This feels like a last-bucket game. Take Georgia against the spread.

Final Georgia-Texas Prediction & Pick: Georgia +5.5