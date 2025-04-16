ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Phillies Projected Starters

Robbie Ray vs. Aaron Nola

Robby Ray (3-0) with a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 15.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts, .173 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Win, 4.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 9.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts

Aaron Nola (0-3) with a 5.51 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 17 strikeouts, .277 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 6.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +122

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Giants vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are handing the ball to Robbie Ray, and he is off to a great start this season. The left-hander has been lights out on the mound in his three starts. Ray is not allowing a lot of hits, and he is doing a good job striking people out. He does need to command the zone a little bit better, but he limits the damage when there is traffic on the bases, and he keeps San Francisco in the game. If the Giants can get a good start out of Ray, they will win this game.

San Francisco has a good chance to do some damage offensively. Aaron Nola has not been his normal self this season. He is allowing a high batting average, he has not kept the ball in the yard that well, and teams are finding barrels off him. Part of the reason is his fastball velocity averages just over 90.0 mph. If the Giants can hit their fastballs in the zone, they will be able to put up some runs and win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ray is pitching well, but his advanced stats indicate a bit of luck. The lefty is allowing a lot of barrels, a lot of hard hits, and a lot of fly balls. Along with that, his xERA is 6.06, which is over three runs higher than his actual ERA. Additionally, he has been struggling to compete in the zone. Ray has walked 10 batters already this season. Philadelphia will need to stay patient at the plate and force him into the zone. If they can do that, the Phillies will be able to knock Ray out of the game early, helping them win the game.

Philadelphia has to find a way to get Nola back on track. If they are going to win the NL East and get back to the playoffs, the Phillies will need Nola to be a part of that. His xERA is lower than his actual ERA, so luck is actually against him. Additionally, Nola is getting a good amount of chases, and his ground ball rate is pretty high. If he can find a way to keep the Giants off balance, he will lead the Phillies to a win.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. I am going to go with the hotter hand on the mound, though. That is Robbie Ray. I will take the Giants to win as underdogs.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (+122)