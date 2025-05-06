ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the San Francisco Giants look to pick up the win on the road in Chicago when they take on the Cubs in their series finale on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Cubs prediction and pick.

Giants-Cubs Projected Starters

Robbie Ray vs. Ben Brown

Robbie Ray – (4-0) with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Ray picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Rockies. He struck out eight.

2025 Away Splits: Despite being 2-0 on the road, Ray has struggled with a 5.40 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 13.1 innings.

Ben Brown – (3-2) with a 4.88 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP

Last Start: Brown allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Brewers.

2025 Home Splits: Brown has been dreadful at home so far this season, where he is 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across 14.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Cubs Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +110

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How To Watch Giants vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants are set up to outduel Ben Brown and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, riding a wave of momentum and consistency from their ace. Ray has been nothing short of dominant in 2025, holding a 4-0 record and a 3.05 ERA over seven starts, with the Giants winning every one of his outings, a feat not seen since 1992 for the franchise. He’s coming off a seven-inning shutout gem against the Rockies, where he allowed just two hits and struck out eight, showcasing improved command and an ability to escape jams with poise. Ray’s increased slider usage and precise fastball placement have made him especially tough on opposing lineups, and he’s allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts.

In contrast, Ben Brown has shown flashes of potential but remains inconsistent, especially at home, where his ERA balloons to 8.79 in 2025. While Brown’s strikeout numbers are solid, his 1.66 WHIP and high walk rate have led to trouble against more disciplined offenses. The Giants’ balanced lineup, led by Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman, is well-equipped to take advantage of Brown’s command lapses. With Ray’s dominance and the Giants’ knack for timely hitting, expect San Francisco to continue their winning streak behind their ace.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Brown and the Chicago Cubs are poised to outlast Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, thanks to a relentless offense and a home-field advantage that has been crucial all season. Brown, while sporting a 3-2 record and a 4.88 ERA, has shown the ability to generate swings and misses with 35 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. More importantly, he’ll be backed by a Cubs lineup that leads MLB in runs per game (5.94), home runs, doubles, and stolen bases, making them the most dynamic offense in baseball through early May. With Kyle Tucker anchoring the lineup and the team slashing an impressive .262/.339/.455, Chicago’s bats have consistently put pressure on opposing pitchers, a trend likely to continue against the Giants.

The Cubs have thrived as favorites, winning 70% of games in that role this season, and have dominated recent home matchups against San Francisco. While Ray has been sharp, the Giants’ offense ranks just 24th in batting average and struggles to keep pace with Chicago’s firepower. Expect Brown to keep the Giants in check long enough for the Cubs’ offense to break through, leading to another statement win at Wrigley Field.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Ben Brown and the Chicago Cubs are favored to edge Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Brown has shown marked improvement recently, including a strong six-inning shutout performance against the Brewers, where he struck out four and walked none, demonstrating better command and control. Although his season ERA sits at 4.88, his ability to limit damage at home and keep the Cubs in games is promising. Meanwhile, the Cubs’ offense ranks among the best in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game, and they have the firepower to challenge Ray’s solid but not overpowering 3.05 ERA.

Robbie Ray, despite his undefeated record, faces a potent Cubs lineup that excels at drawing walks and making consistent contact. The Giants’ offense has struggled to keep pace, ranking 24th in runs scored. With Brown’s recent form and Wrigley’s home crowd behind him, expect the Cubs to capitalize on timely hitting and secure a narrow win in this tightly contested pitching duel.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (-130), Over 7 (-115)