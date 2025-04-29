ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an NL West series as the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick.

The Giants come into the series at 19-10 on the year, which places them tied for first place in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the weekend, they won two of three games against the Texas Rangers at home. Meanwhile, the Padres come into the series at 17-11 on the year, which places them in third in the NL West. Coming into the series, they have lost four straight games, including being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Giants-Padres Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Michael King

Landen Roupp (2-1) with a 4.56 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP.

Last Start: Roupp went just 3.2 innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would strike out just two batters and give up five runs, with three of them being earned. Still, he took the no-decision as the Giants defeated the Brewers 6-5.

Away Splits: Roupp is 2-0 on the road this year, but has a 5.06 ERA and a .242 opponent batting average.

Michael King (3-1) with a 2.18 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Last Start: King went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He would strike out nine batters and give up just one unearned run. Still, he took the loss as the Padres lost 1-0 to the Rays.

Home Splits: King is 2-1 at home with a 1.25 ERA and a .158 opponent batting average.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +112

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/SDPA

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been led by Wilmer Flores. Flores is hitting .248 with a .303 OBP. He has seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 13 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jung Hoo Lee has hit great this year. He is hitting .324 with a .383 OBP. He has 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 RBIS, three stolen bases, and 22 runs scored. Matt Chapman is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .214 but has a .379 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Heliot Ramos has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He has scored 20 times this year, while also hitting .246 with a .310 OBP. He has seven doubles, three home runs, ten RBIS, and three stolen bases as well. Willy Adames has also been productive, but is not hitting well. He is hitting just .202 but has a .279 OBP with four doubles, a home run, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for the Padres this year. He is hitting .346 with a .415 OBP. Tatis has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 RBIS, seven stolen bases, and 24 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets is also hitting well. He is hitting .275 this year with a .314 OBP. Sheets has four doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Further, Manny Machado is scoring plenty of runs, having scored 17 times this year. He is also hitting .272 with a .333 OBP. Machado has ten doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and six stolen bases as well. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .242 with a .336 OBP. He has eight doubles, five RBIS, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored as well.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

Landen Roupp is coming off his shortest putting of the year, but has overall been solid. The Giants have won four of five games with him on the mound, with the only loss being when Roupp went six innings, giving up just one run, but the Giants were shut out. Beyond that, Roupp has given up three or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts. Further, the current members of the Pirates have 11 career at-bats against Roupp, going 0-11 with a walk and four strikeouts. Still, Michael King has been amazing this year. He has three games this year without giving up an earned run, including a complete game shutout. At home, he has given up just three earned runs in four starts. Further, the Giants are 4-2 this year with him on the mound. King has also pitched well against current members of the Giants. They have hit just .210 in 62 career at-bats. Further, he has given up just one extra-base hit, a triple to Willy Adames. They also have just three RBIs in that time. With how well King is pitching, take the Padres in this one.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-132)