It is interleague baseball on Saturday as the San Francisco Giants visit the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Giants enter the series at 9-3 on the year, which places them in second place in the NL West. Still, they had lost two of three with the Reds before their series with the Yankees. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 7-5 on the year, which places them in first in the AL East. They also come in losing two of three, as they lost two of three to the Tigers before this series.

The Giants and Yankees will play game one of the series on Friday.

Giants-Yankees Projected Starters

Jordan Hicks vs. Will Warren

Jordan Hicks (1-0) with a 2.38 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

Last Start: Hicks went 5.1 innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would strike out five batters, but give up three runs in a no-decision as the Giants beat the Mariners.

Away Splits: In his only road start, Hicks went six innings, giving up one hit and two walks. He would strike out six batters and not give up a run in a winning effort over the Astros.

Will Warren (0-0) with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Warren went four innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would strike out five batters, but also give up four runs in a no-decision as the Yankees lost to the Pirates.

Home Splits: Warren has pitched one game at home this year, giving up one hit, four walks, and a home run in five innings. He would give up just two runs, but take the no-decision as the Yankees lost to the Diamondbacks.

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +116

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Giants vs. Yankees

Time: 3:05 PM ET/ 12:05 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have hit .228 this year with a .288 OBP. They have 12 home runs and 57 runs scored this year. Wilmer Flores has led the way. He is hitting .273 with a .304 OBP. He has five home runs, 14 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Also having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. Ramos is hitting .235 with a 2.64 OBP. He has three home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Further, Jung Hoo Lee has scored plenty of runs this year. He has scored 11 times this year while hitting .333 with a .375 OBP. Lee has hit seven doubles, a triple, and four RBIs as well. Lee has also scored three times this year.

Matt Chapman has also been solid this year. He is hitting .205 with a .327 ABP. He has two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and six runs scored. Willy Adames has hit just .184 but with a .241 OBP. He has six RBIs and five runs scored this year.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are hitting .265 with a .346 OBP. They have 26 home runs and 82 runs scored this year. Aaron Judge leads the way. He is hitting .354 with a .446 OBP. Judge has three doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe is hitting .234 with a .321 OBP. He has four home runs, three doubles, 12 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .180 but with a .255 OBP. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Chisholm has also stolen four bases.

Further, Trent Grisham has played well this year. He is hitting .367 with a .441 OBP. Three home runs, a double, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored. Finally, Ben Rice has been solid. He is hitting .306 with a .419 OBP, having two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 24 RBIs.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Giants have the pitching advantage in this game. They have won both games with Jordan Hicks on the mound while the Yankees have lost both games with Will Warren on the mound this year. Hicks has given up just ten baserunners this year in 11.1 innings while giving up just three runs. Will Warren has given up 12 baserunners in nine innings while giving up six runs. The current members of the Giants have not faced Will Warren, but the Yankees have faced Jordan Hicks. They have had some success, hitting .250 with three home runs. Still, most of the success comes from Aaron Judge who is two for six with two home runs and four RBIs. If Jordan Hicks pitches around Judge, there is a good chance he can control the game. The Giants have a solid bullpen, which should get them the win.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (+116)