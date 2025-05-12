ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the series as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in game four of their Western Conference matchup. Below we will continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Golden Knights-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Game 4 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +105

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 6.5 (-142)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How To Watch Golden Knights-Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

It sounds simple to say, but the Golden Knights are a better team when they allow less than four goals. All of their playoff wins this year have come when they hold their opponents to three goals or less. In fact, Vegas was 46-7-5 when holding their opponent to less than four goals this year. Their one win this series was a 4-3 victory in game three. If Vegas can keep the Oilers to under four goals Monday night, they will be able to even up the series.

The Golden Knights are expected to have Adin Hill in net for this game. He gives Vegas their best chance to win. On the season, Hill was fifth in record, sixth in goals against per game, fourth in shutouts and tied for 16th in save percentage. The 28-year-0ld has started every game of this series and every game of the playoffs. He has been one of the better goaltenders in the NHL, and he needs to show it on Monday. If he can play well, the Golden Knights will be able to win this game.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers win games because of their play in the offensive zone. As mentioned, the Golden Knights have only won in the postseason when they allow less than four goals. That means the Oilers have scored at least four goals in their two wins this series. Additionally, the Oilers have scored the most goals per game in the playoffs this year. With Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Corey Perry and others, Edmonton has the ability to put up a four goals in any game they play.

Edmonton will put Stuart Skinner in the net for this game. The goaltender allowed less than three goals per game this season, and his save percentage was pretty good. The Oilers need to make sure the Golden Knights do not put too much pressure on him, though. Vegas took more shots than the Oilers last game, so Edmonton has to do their best to stay in control of the puck. If the Oilers can keep the pressure off of Skinner, he will be able to lead the team to a win.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game and a good rest of the series. However, the Oilers are not starting their best guy in net. In fact, Skinner was the goalie that lost the game this series. The Golden Knights should have some confidence and momentum going to into this matchup, but I am not sure it will be enough. I will take the Oilers to win this game.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-126)