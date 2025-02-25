ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4 WCC) hit the road to take on the Santa Clara Broncos (19-10, 11-5 WCC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Santa Clara prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Gonzaga-Santa Clara College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Santa Clara Odds

Gonzaga: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Santa Clara: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga has won seven of their last nine games, and their defense has been able to really step up in that span. They have allowed 63.0 points per game, and less than 65 points in seven of those nine games. Their defense is playing well at the right time, and they have to continue to do so Tuesday night. Santa Clara is a great offensive team, so it will not be easy. Still, if the Bulldogs can find a way to keep up their play on the defensive side of the court, they will be able to cover the spread in a tough road environment.

Gonzaga is one of the top scoring teams in the entire nation. They average 87.1 points per game, which ranks second behind just Alabama. Additionally, the Bulldogs are fourth in the country in field goal percentage, first in assists per game, and they average just 9.6 turnovers per contest. Gonzaga is extremely hard to stop on the offensive side of the court, and it is one of the main reasons why they are going to be a March Madness team. If they can keep up this scoring, they will cover the spread.

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara has already beaten Gonzaga once this season, and it came on the road. It was Gonzaga's first home loss of the season. In the win, the Broncos shot 53.7 percent from the floor, and they made 18 threes in 38 attempts. They were able to put up 59 points in the second half against the Bulldogs. As mentioned, Gonzaga has been much better on the defensive end of the court lately, but Santa Clara is shooting the ball well. If the Broncos have a similar game on the offense, they will be able to cover the spread, and maybe even pull off the upset.

The Broncos are the second-highest scoring team in the conference. They have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, and they knock down the highest percentage of threes in the WCC. Additionally, Santa Clara does a good job grabbing offensive rebounds, so they will give themselves more than one opportunity occasionally. The Broncos are coming off a game in which they scored 109 points, and they have scored at least 93 in three of their last five matchups. If Santa Clara can continue to score the rock, and have a similar offensive game as they first time they played Gonzaga, they will be able to pull off another upset.

Final Gonzaga-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be high scoring, there is no doubt about that. The first matchup featured 202 points, so it is going to come down wo which team scores last it seems like. I will be taking Santa Clara to cover the spread at home.

Final Gonzaga-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: Santa Clara +6.5 (-110)