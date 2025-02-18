ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Gonzaga and Washington State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Gonzaga-Washington State prediction and pick.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 WCC) travel to Pullman to face their in-state rivals, the Washington State Cougars (16-11, 6-8), in a highly anticipated matchup on Wednesday. The Zags, riding an impressive 28-game 20-win season streak, look to continue their dominance over WSU, having won the last six meetings. Gonzaga's dynamic offense, led by Ryan Nembhard's record-breaking assists and Graham Ike's consistent scoring, will be tested against WSU's efficient shooting (48.9% from the field). The Cougars, playing at home in Beasley Coliseum, hope to leverage their balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures. This rivalry game promises intense action and could be closer than their previous 88-75 encounter in January.

Here are the Gonzaga-Washington State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Washington State Odds

Gonzaga: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Washington State: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +680

Over: 163.5 (-115)

Under: 163.5 (-105)

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Washington State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are primed to secure a victory against the Washington State Cougars in their Wednesday matchup. Gonzaga's offensive firepower, led by the dynamic duo of Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard, will likely prove too much for WSU's defense to handle. Ike, averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, has been a force in the paint, while Nembhard's exceptional playmaking skills (9.9 assists per game) have been the catalyst for the Bulldogs' high-powered offense. The Zags' balanced scoring attack, with six players averaging double figures, will keep the Cougars' defense off-balance throughout the game.

Washington State, on the other hand, has been struggling lately, losing six of their last seven games and effectively falling out of contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. The Cougars' recent 56-77 loss to Saint Mary's exposed their vulnerabilities, particularly their inability to maintain consistency throughout an entire game. WSU's tendency to fall behind early, as seen in their game against Pacific earlier this season, could prove costly against a high-caliber team like Gonzaga. Gonzaga's ability to capitalize on their opponents' weaknesses and their recent record-breaking performance in assists (33 in a single game) demonstrate their cohesiveness and offensive efficiency, which should overwhelm the Cougars and lead to a convincing victory12.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington State Cougars are inclined to pull off an upset against their in-state rivals, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, in Wednesday's highly anticipated matchup. Despite their record, the Cougars have shown flashes of brilliance this season and possess the tools to exploit Gonzaga's weaknesses. WSU's balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures, will be crucial in breaking down the Bulldogs' defense, which has been uncharacteristically vulnerable this year. The Cougars' efficient shooting, boasting a 48.9% field goal percentage (14th in the country), coupled with their 13th-ranked 2-point percentage of 58.2%, will be key in capitalizing on Gonzaga's defensive struggles.

Furthermore, Washington State's improved rim protection, averaging 4.9 blocks per game (29th in the country), could prove pivotal in disrupting Gonzaga's interior offense9. The Cougars' home-court advantage at Beasley Coliseum, combined with the emotional boost of facing a long-time rival, will energize both the team and the crowd. Gonzaga's recent struggles in close games, going 0-7 in two-possession contests and overtime games this season, expose a vulnerability that WSU can exploit. With the Bulldogs showing inconsistency on both ends of the floor and struggling to close out tight games, the stage is set for Washington State to capitalize on Gonzaga's weaknesses and secure a statement victory that could potentially reshape their season narrative.

Final Gonzaga-Washington State Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated in-state rivalry matchup, expect Gonzaga to edge out Washington State in a closely contested battle. The Bulldogs' offensive firepower, led by Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard, should prove too much for the Cougars' defense to handle consistently. Gonzaga's impressive 88.3 points per game average over their last 10 games showcases their scoring potential, which could overwhelm WSU's recent defensive struggles.

However, Washington State won't go down without a fight on their home court. The Cougars' efficient shooting, ranking 14th nationally with a 48.9% field goal percentage, will keep them competitive throughout the game. WSU's balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures, could pose problems for Gonzaga's defense. Ultimately, the Bulldogs' experience in close games and superior depth should allow them to pull away in the final minutes, securing a hard-fought victory ATS victory in Pullman.

Final Gonzaga-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -13.5 (-110), Over 163.5 (-115)