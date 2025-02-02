ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Bucks prediction and pick.

In a thrilling Western Conference showdown, the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks (27-20) at Fiserv Forum. The Grizzlies, riding high after a stunning 120-119 victory over the Rockets, look to continue their momentum without Ja Morant, with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the charge. The Bucks, powered by Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant 31.8 points per game and Damian Lillard's playmaking, aim to break their recent losing streak. With both teams hungry for a win, this matchup promises intense basketball and potential playoff preview fireworks.

Here are the Grizzlies-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Bucks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are primed to outpace and outgun the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, leveraging their revolutionary offensive identity and deep roster. Memphis (32-16) operates the NBA’s most unconventional system, ranking first in pace, transition attempts, and drives while deploying a five-man motion scheme that exhausts opponents. Without Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. (averaging 25.1 points on 54% shooting) thrives as a secondary scorer, supported by Desmond Bane’s playmaking and a rotating cast of bigs like Zach Edey and Santi Aldama, who stretch defenses with 39%+ three-point shooting. The Grizzlies’ league-leading rebounding (47.6 per game) and second-ranked defense (45.1% opponent FG%) create transition opportunities – a nightmare for Milwaukee’s 23rd-ranked transition defense.

The Bucks’ vulnerabilities – inconsistent bench production and perimeter defense – align perfectly with Memphis’ strengths. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG) and Damian Lillard (25.3 PPG) will face a relentless Grizzlies squad that forces turnovers (5th in opponent TOV%) and rotates fresh legs, including rookie Jaylen Wells and Scotty Pippen Jr., to maintain pace. Milwaukee’s recent struggles against high-octane offenses (e.g., Boston’s 143-106 rout) expose their inability to contain ball movement and secondary scorers – weaknesses Memphis exploits with five players averaging double figures 46. Expect the Grizzlies’ track-meet tempo and strategic depth to overwhelm Milwaukee’s top-heavy lineup, extending their five-game home win streak into a statement road victory.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are positioned to defend their home court and extend their six-game winning streak at Fiserv Forum against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominance (31.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 5.9 APG) and Damian Lillard’s elite playmaking (25.3 PPG, 7.3 APG) give Milwaukee a dual-engine offense that Memphis’ 23rd-ranked defense (115.7 PPG allowed) struggles to contain. The Bucks’ recent offensive surge (120.8 PPG over their last 10 games) aligns with Memphis’ defensive regression, as the Grizzlies have allowed 118.9 PPG during their 8-2 stretch – a 3.2-point increase from their season average. Brook Lopez’s rim protection (2.0 blocks per game) and Milwaukee’s league-best 38.7% three-point shooting create matchup nightmares for a Memphis team ranked 23rd in opponent three-point efficiency.

The Grizzlies’ injury woes tilt the scales further. Ja Morant (20.3 PPG, 7.5 APG) remains day-to-day with a shoulder issue, while defensive anchors Marcus Smart and Vince Williams Jr. are sidelined – critical absences against Milwaukee’s fifth-ranked offense45. Though Memphis boasts the NBA’s top-scoring attack (123.3 PPG), the Bucks’ home dominance (17-7 record) and disciplined defense (112.1 PPG allowed at home) neutralize their pace-driven system15. With Milwaukee forcing opponents into 14.7% fewer transition opportunities than league average – directly countering Memphis’ fastbreak identity – expect Giannis and Lillard to control tempo, exploit mismatches, and secure a statement win against the West’s third seed.

Final Grizzlies-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) host the Memphis Grizzlies (32-16) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in a clash of contrasting styles and recent fortunes. The Bucks, led by the formidable duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG) and Damian Lillard (25.3 PPG, 7.3 APG), aim to snap their recent losing streak and capitalize on their strong home record (16-7). Memphis, riding high in the Western Conference, looks to continue their impressive form, having won 11 of their last 12 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Grizzlies' high-octane offense (123.3 PPG) and league-leading rebounding (47.6 per game) pose a significant challenge to Milwaukee's defense.

Despite Milwaukee's star power, recent chemistry issues between Antetokounmpo and Lillard could impact their performance. Memphis, on the other hand, has shown resilience even without Ja Morant, with Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.8 PPG) and Desmond Bane stepping up. Given the Grizzlies' recent dominance in this matchup, winning 8 of the last 10 meetings, and their superior offensive output, Milwaukee appears poised to edge out Memphis in a closely contested game. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Bucks coming away with the ATS victory at homs Sunday.

