ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. It is a possible playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Clippers lead the head-to-head series 59-51. Amazingly, they have won five games in a row against the Grizzlies and have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games against them. The Clippers are 3-2 in the past five games at home against the Grizzlies. So far, the Clippers have won both games this season, including a 128-114 thrashing at home against the Grizzlies on February 12, 2025.

Here are the Grizzlies-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Clippers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Los Angeles Clippers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV and FanDuel Sports South

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies can gain some playoff ground in the next few weeks, and it starts with a team they may face in the playoffs. But to do that, they will need work from their reserves. Their starters have been doing a great job—amazingly, they have been electric.

Jaren Jackson Jr. exploded for 31 points on Saturday against the Miami Heat. Significantly, he is leading the team with 22.4 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. Ja Morant has not been consistent. Yet, he averages 22.3 points per game. But Morant did not play on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a hamstring injury and may not play in this game. Therefore, someone else must step up. Desmond Bane is that guy. However, he struggled on Wednesday against the Blazers, scoring just 20 points while shooting 7 for 16 from the floor. The Grizzlies need more than that. Additionally, they hope they can get consistent production from Santi Aldana, who had 16 points against the Blazers on Wednesday.

The defense struggled mightily against the Clippers last time. Now, they will attempt to remedy that this time around as they attempt to contain Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell. The key to beating the Clippers remains not letting them get open shots and win the board battle. So far, the Grizzlies have not been able to do that.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Jackson, Bane, and the rest of the bench can shoot efficiently. Then, they must win the rebound battle and not let Ivica Zubac dominate them.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are struggling to stay afloat. Yet, they are still doing enough to find ways to win. But for the Clippers to beat the Grizzlies again, they must make their shots, and their stars must shine.

Powell has had trouble returning from his injury. Recently, he had 11 points while shooting 3 for 6 from the floor. Harden has shot the rock poorly but still managed to score. Significantly, he had 22 points while shooting 5 for 18 from the floor on Tuesday. Leonard dominated, scoring 33 points in that same game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Zubac came through with a double-double, garnering 28 points and 20 rebounds.

The bench came through in spades and they will look to do it here. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 20 points off the bench against the Cavs. Derrick Jones Jr. and Amir Coffey also are integral to the success of the bench.

If Morant plays, the Clippers must gameplan for him. He is one of the few who consistently drive to the net while the others are more likely to take shots from beyond the arc.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can get consistent scoring from their stars and their bench continues to find ways to produce. Then, they must defend the paint and also not let the Grizzlies get good shots from the three-point line.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are 37-32-1 against the spread, while the Clippers are 38-31 against the spread. Also, the Grizzlies are 18-15 against the spread on the road, while the Clippers are 24-10 against the spread at home. The Grizzlies are 20-23 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 22-21 against the spread when facing the West.

The Grizzlies are the better team but have not solved the Clippers yet. Still, I think they have a good chance to play well enough, at least to stay in this game. I think they can win this game and will at least cover the spread on the road, while the Clippers might steal this one again.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-110)