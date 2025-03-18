It is becoming easier for fans to admit Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies have a problem. Ignoring some issues is impossible this late in the season, especially after a 132-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings (34-33) kicked off a five-game road trip. The fifth-placed Grizzlies (43-26), led by Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, will need more help from the supporting cast to survive the Western Conference. Unfortunately, Taylor Jenkins is still waiting for GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Cam Spencer to step up as game-changing X-factors before the NBA Playoffs begin.

The Grizzlies are still in line to secure a direct top-six playoff seed after losing to the Kings, but homecourt advantage in the first round is not quite the sure bet it was before the NBA All-Star break. Memphis spent most of the season in second place but is now closer to the Phoenix Suns (11th) than the Oklahoma City Thunder (1st). A lack of offensive firepower and defensive discipline behind the oft-injured Big Four (Morant, Bane, Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama) has led to a 4-13 record against teams with winning records in 2025.

Jackson's scoring ability could provide offensive support, especially in games where Morant or Bane are double-teamed relentlessly. Williams Jr.'s defensive versatility could be key in guarding opposing wings and helping Jaylen Wells neutralize threats like Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, or Kevin Durant. Spencer's shooting could be a wildcard, offering spacing and clutch scoring in tight games, as seen in his recent NBA performances and G-League dominance.

So what needs to happen before Taylor Jenkins can trust GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., or the trash-talking Cam Spencer in the postseason?

Grizzlies, GG Jackson's stall growth

GG Jackson flashed potential last season with 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25.7 minutes per game as a rookie. This year got a late start due to foot surgery, and the Grizzlies only have about 16 per game to give as the postseason pressure ramps up. Over 25 contests this season, Jackson is averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and an assist while shooting 39.2% from the field (33.7% 3PA).

A recent 14-point outing against the Phoenix Suns (March 10) showed he could heat up if given more run. Those 27 points against the San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 3) seem like a fluke though. The 20-year-old was not even with the team in California, having been assigned to the G-League's Memphis Hustle. Some scream this is a sign of regression while the team will brush off the critics with a knocking-off-rust explanation.

Jackson’s erratic shot selection, defensive lapses, and turnovers have cost him trust as the playoffs loom. Neither player nor team is quite in a groove and both are losing time to get into top gear. Jenkins has been shaving minutes and shots away from Jackson as the season winds down, even though the young prospect barely played in 2024. This is perhaps the most crucial category track as the season winds down. Who does the coaching staff trust on the court for long stretches?

Learning how to prepare for games is part of the process for the youngest player in the locker room. Keeping confidence and engagement levels high is a mental test more than anything else. Jackson’s athletic ceiling is sky-high, but his floor remains a liability in the NBA Playoffs. Playing loose and not letting a ‘don't mess up' mentality creep in is crucial to future success.

Jackson’s NBA Playoffs role hinges on embracing simplicity: spacing the floor, attacking closeouts, solid defending, and avoiding hero ball. The Grizzlies have multiple NBA All-Stars capable of handling those end-of-the-shot-clock situations. On the positive side, avoid dribbling away possessions down the regular season stretch and there should be some hands-on training opportunities available.

Vince Williams Jr. is worth a look

Vince Williams Jr. missed all three field goal attempts in 17 minutes versus the Kings. The 24-year-old did sink two free throws to finish with two points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block. Sacramento suckered him into two personal fouls and two turnovers, putting Williams on a -15 plus/minus for the night. Unfortunately, injuries have limited him to just 17 games this season and Taylor Jenkins just does not have the sample size that shows X-factor level, exponential short-term improvements.

Williams averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks/steals per game (27.6 min.) last season. The shooting numbers (44.6% FG, 37.8% 3PA) were respectable but the current trajectory suggests a plateau has been hit. Williams Jr., getting a bump in minutes as the stars shuffle in and out, has been struggling to elevate his game as the stakes rise.

Memphis needs Vince Williams Jr. to rediscover that sophomore-season aggression. His 37% three-point shooting and defensive switchability are assets, but Jenkins needs to see the shots falling before having postseason faith in Williams Jr. as the Grizzlies' glue guy.

Cam Spencer's undeniable shooting

Cam Spencer, meanwhile, has been a scoring revelation in limited action. Forget the team-backed trash talk to Kevin Durant. Cash Money Cam erupted for 51 points in a G-League game and is averaging a very efficient 20 points per game on the developmental circuit, hinting at untapped potential as a sharpshooter. Taylor Jenkins could use that threat in the rotations.

Spencer had seven points in 15 minutes in the loss to the Kings. The second-round rookie added three rebounds and two assists without fouling or committing a turnover though. Furthermore, Memphis has never lost a game where Spencer scored at least 8 points. It seems like Taylor Jenkins and the rest of the Grizzlies need to help find the 6-foot-4 combo guard a few more good looks per game.

So cut down on GG Jackson's mishaps and make sure the team knows is is dialed in. Work with Vince Williams Jr. on being a defensive stopper than cannot be ignored offensively, mainly by using cuts and screens. Call on Cam Spencer to shoot the team out of slumps in short stretches. Follow that recipe and Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies should tread water in the Western Conference's top-four race while working out who will be the X-factor in the postseason.