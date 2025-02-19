ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams are in a prime position to make some noise in the back half of the NBA season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are 36-18 and have been red-hot this year. They should be relatively healthy entering this matchup after the All-Star break. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do as a duo, but the rest of the roster is filled with talent and depth. This would be a great win to start the back half of the season, especially on the road in Indianapolis.

The Pacers are 30-23 and have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. They can get a big win against one of the best teams in the NBA and start this second half on a strong note.

Here are the Grizzlies-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pacers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Indiana Pacers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 249.5 (-110)

Under: 249.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has arguably been the best in the NBA this season. They score 123.3 points per game, which ranks them first in the league. They are fifth in field goal percentage at 48.6% and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Jackson Jr. has been the most dominant player on offense, leading the team in scoring with 23 points per game. Morant is second in scoring and leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game. The team is also averaging 29.1 assists per game overall.

Jackson Jr. and Morant make this offense go, and both should be healthy in this matchup after the break. Desmond Bane is another player to watch as a shooter off the wing for this offense. Expect the Grizzlies' offense to score all over this Pacers' defense because the Pacers have not been able to find much consistency on defense.

The Grizzlies' defense has been solid at best but not as good as their offense. They are 22nd in points allowed, at 115.8 per game, third in total field goal percentage, at 45.1% from the field, and sixth in three-point percentage defense, at 35% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a considerable strength this season. Zach Edey is the team leader in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson Jr. is the team leader with 1.6 per game.

This perimeter defense has also been a big key overall, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson Jr. and Morant are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game. The Grizzlies should be able to defend the Pacers with some success, but what will hurt them is how balanced their offense is and how they spread the ball around.

The Pacers have had a mixed bag on defense this season. They are 21st in scoring defense, allowing 115.6 points per game, 23rd in field-goal defense, at 47.4%, and 18th in three-point defense, at 36.1%.

Turner and Siakam in the frontcourt have been solid down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game, and Turner leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Four players also average at least one steal per game. Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard are tied for the team lead, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has been unable to sustain any success. This is a rough matchup against the Grizzlies.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

This season, the Pacers' offense has been a top-10 unit in the NBA. They are ninth in scoring, at 116 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, 48.8%, and ninth in three-point percentage, 36.8%.

Five different Pacers average more than double digits, and Pascal Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.7 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the entire NBA go, averaging 8.5 assists per game, and the whole team is also averaging 28.9 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great for this offense. Still, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have provided some good backup for the Pacers, helping to create an incredibly balanced offense that has been a massive strength. They have a big challenge in this matchup against the Grizzlies because Morant and Jackson Jr. have been great all year.

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers have the offense to match up with Memphis, but the difference is that the Grizzlies have the better defense and can slow down the Pacers when needed. The Grizzlies should win and cover on the road against the Pacers.

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -2 (-110)