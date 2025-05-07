ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an interleague series as the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Guardians come into the series at 20-14 on the year, which places them in second in the AL Central. Over the weekend, they took two of three games with the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Nationals enter the series at 16-19 on the year, which places them in third in the NL East. They recently took two of three games on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

Due to a rainout on Monday, the Guardians and Nationals play game one of the Tuesday afternoon and game two of the series on Tuesday evening.

Guardians-Nationals Projected Starters

Logan Allen vs. Michael Soroka

Logan Allen (1-2) with a 4.02 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Last Start: Allen went 5.2 innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out four batters, but give up three runs, with two of them being earned. He would take the no-decision as the Guardians lost to the Blue Jays 5-3.

Away Splits: Allen is 1-1 with a 2.82 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average on the road.

Michael Soroka (0-1) with a 7.20 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: Soroka went five innings, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run in his last start back on March 31st. He would give up four runs and take the loss before heading to the IL.

Home Splits: Soroka has yet to pitch at home this year. In 2024, he was 0-5 with a 4.37 ERA at home while playing for the White Sox.

Here are the Guardians-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Nationals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -132

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Nationals

Time: 12:05 PM ET/ 9:05 AM PT

TV: CLEG/MASN2

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have been led by Kyle Manzardo, who leads the team in RBIs. He is hitting just .219 but with a .325 OBP. Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 RBIS, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has been great this year. He is hitting .333 with a .384 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Also, having a solid year is Jose Ramirez. He is hitting .265 with a .318 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIS, eight stolen bases, and 14 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Aria has scored 18 times this year. He is also hitting .262 with a .319 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs. Finally, Carlos Santana is hitting .219 with a .316 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top bats for the Nationals this year have been Nathaniel Lowe and James Wood. He is hitting .254 with a .331 OBP. He has seven doubles, six home runs, 27 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Wood has scored 21 times this year. He is also hitting .273 with a .381 OBP. Wood has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and five stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz leads the team in hitting, hitting .298 this year with a .350 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Luis Garcia Jr. has scored 16 times this year. He is hitting .234 with a .282 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and six stolen bases as well.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Logan Allen has struggled in his last two starts, giving up ten runs over his last ten innings of work. Still, he has been hit and miss on the road. He has two starts giving up three or more runs, but two starts giving up one or fewer runs on the road this year. Current Nationals also do not have a lot of experience against Allen. Only Josh Bell has faced Logan Allen. He is 1-5 with a strikeout, a home run, and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Michael Soroka will be making just his second start of the year in this one. He is coming off an IL from a bicep strain after his only star this year. He was not great in his first start, but clearly was dealing with discomfort, which led to his IL trip. Current Guardians do not have a lot of success against Soroka. They are just 3-27 with a double and an RBI. Brayan Rocchio is 0-1 with the RBI, while Jose Ramirez is 2-6 with a double. Steven Kwan has the only other hit on Soroka, going 1-5. While Soroka was not great in his start this year, he does have a positive track record against the Guardians. Take the Nationals in this one.

Final Guardians-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (+112)