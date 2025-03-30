ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's NBA action as we head towards the Eastern Conference for the conclusion of this five-game season rivalry. The Atlanta Hawks (35-38) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (40-33) with the season series tied at 2-2. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently occupying the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are expecting a play-in game against the Orlando Magic. They most recently fell to the Miami Heat 122-112, losing their second-straight game following a mini winning streak. They'll hope to hold position here down the stretch with a series win over the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are holding onto the sixth-seed in the East just 1.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons. Their most recent 116-107 loss to the Knicks marked a third consecutive loss, so they'll need to tighten things up and make sure to hold position over the Atlanta Hawks in the standings with a win over them in this one.

Here are the Hawks-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bucks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Southeast, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games, but it's not likely that they'll make a jump up the standings with Milwaukee firmly ahead of them. However, the Orlando Magic sit just a half-game back of them in the eight-spot, so we could see some drama down the stretch considering how well the Magic have been playing as of late. Trae Young continues to produce at a high level and he's served as their leading scorer in four of their last six games – expect him to have another big performance here against a Milwaukee team without their star point guard in the lineup.

Youngest player in NBA history to reach 12,000 points and 4,500 assists 🥶🥶🥶 Congrats Trae 👏 pic.twitter.com/vIhChgaF0B — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



Trae Young has also been leading the league with 11.4 assists per game, so this offense completely runs through him, whether he's scoring himself or dishing the ball to others. Dyson Daniels led the scoring efforts just two games ago, and his recent work in the starting lineup has shown a lot of promise for what is yet to come next season. Clint Capela continues to be slow returning from his injury and it's not clear if he'll make it back before the playoffs start. Either way, Trae Young will have to carry this team on his shoulders for the remainder of the season.

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost three-straight games, making for a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. While they hold a positional lead in the Eastern standings, this isn't the way they want to gain momentum heading into the playoffs. They just lost one of their franchise stars in Damian Lillard, causing even more pressure to be placed on the shoulders of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kyle Kuzma has been stepping up with 20-point scoring totals, and Ryan Rollins recently saw his highest-scoring game of the season with 20 against the Knicks. They'll need every bit of help from the bench if they want to mount another championship run.

Giannis no-look to Kuzma for three. Kuz has 20 points and counting. pic.twitter.com/L5L3GjiKIP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Bucks have been successful against the Hawks twice this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as their leading scorer in three of their four meetings. With Clint Capela out for the Hawks, it leaves a massive hole in the paint for Giannis to work against as he dominates with his inside scoring and rebounding. With the current losing streak they're on, I expect Giannis to have another 30+ point performance as he notches double-digit rebounds and gives the Bucks their best chance to win this game.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun game between these two squads as their meetings this season have been very back-and-forth. Each of the four games have been decided by single digits with both teams going 5-5 ATS in the last 10 meetings. As far as picking a side, this may as well be a coin flip considering how hard both teams play each other, but I expect the Bucks to ultimately pull away at home during this one. They're 19-18 ATS at home this season, and I expect another big game from the Bucks in the paint as they cover the spread at home.

Final Hawks-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -3.5 (-110)