The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat (24-23) visit the Chicago Bulls (21-29) on Tuesday, February 4th, at the United Center in a pivotal Eastern Conference clash. Miami enters with momentum after edging San Antonio 105-103, anchored by Bam Adebayo’s interior dominance (9.4 PPG in the paint). Their seventh-ranked defense (110.6 PPG allowed) faces a stern test against Chicago’s league-third-best three-point shooting (16.1 made threes per game at 37.2%). Tyler Herro’s returning to form after a lackluster performance his last time out will add offensive firepower for Miami, while Nikola Vucevic (19.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG) aims to exploit the Heat’s mid-tier rebounding. Chicago’s defensive vulnerabilities (121.0 PPG allowed) and recent inconsistencies make this a must-win to stay in playoff contention.

Here are the Heat-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

Chicago Bulls: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

As the Miami Heat prepare to face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, there are compelling reasons to believe the Heat will emerge victorious. Miami's balanced offensive attack, led by the sharpshooting duo of Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier, poses a significant challenge for Chicago's defense. Herro, averaging 23.8 points per game, has been particularly lethal from beyond the arc, while Rozier's ability to create off the bench adds an extra dimension to the Heat's scoring options. Furthermore, Miami's defensive prowess, anchored by Bam Adebayo's rebounding (10.0 rpg) and rim protection, could prove crucial in containing the Bulls' offensive threats like Nikola Vucevic and Coby White.

The Heat's recent head-to-head performance against the Bulls also bodes well for their chances. In their last three meetings, Miami has outscored Chicago, averaging 115.3 points per game compared to the Bulls' 110.3. This offensive edge, combined with the Heat's superior field goal percentage (48.16% vs. 44.66%) in these matchups, suggests they have the firepower to overcome Chicago's home-court advantage. Additionally, Miami's sixth-place standing in the Eastern Conference, compared to Chicago's tenth, indicates a team more accustomed to performing under pressure7. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, the Heat's experience and slightly better season record could prove decisive in what promises to be an intense and closely contested battle at the United Center12.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls host the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in a critical Eastern Conference matchup, and several factors favor a Bulls victory. Chicago’s offensive firepower, led by Nikola Vučević’s interior dominance (19.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG), creates matchup problems for Miami’s defense. The Heat rank 18th in opponent three-point percentage (36.8%), which Coby White (career 36.8% from deep) can exploit. Vučević’s versatility as a stretch-five (41.2% from three this season) forces Bam Adebayo away from the paint, opening driving lanes for Chicago’s guards.

Despite defensive struggles, the Bulls’ home-court advantage at United Center and Miami’s recent vulnerabilities tilt this game. The Heat allowed 13 offensive rebounds to San Antonio last game while shooting just 58.8% from the free-throw line. Chicago ranks third in offensive rebounding rate (28.6%), giving Vučević and Andre Drummond opportunities for second-chance points. With Miami potentially reintegrating Tyler Herro (23.8 PPG), defensive chemistry issues could emerge against Chicago’s fifth-ranked transition offense. The Bulls can capitalize on Miami’s road inconsistencies (11-13 away record) in a high-scoring affair.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Miami Heat enter Tuesday's matchup as 4-point favorites against the Chicago Bulls, but several factors suggest this spread may favor the underdog. Miami’s seventh-ranked defense (110.6 PPG allowed) faces a stern test against Chicago’s third-best three-point shooting (37.2%) and Nikola Vučević’s interior presence (19.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG). While Bam Adebayo anchors Miami’s rebounding, the Heat rank 18th in opponent three-point percentage (36.8%), leaving them vulnerable to Coby White. Chicago’s offensive rebounding prowess (28.6% rate) could exploit Miami’s recent struggles on the glass, as seen in their 13 offensive rebounds allowed to San Antonio.

The Bulls’ home-court advantage (5-2 in last seven home games) and Miami’s road inconsistencies (11-13 away) further tilt expectations. Despite Tyler Herro’s 23.8 PPG leading Miami’s offense, the Heat’s subpar free-throw shooting (58.8% vs. Spurs) and defensive rebounding vulnerabilities could limit their margin. With Chicago covering +4 in five of their last eight home contests and the Heat’s 3-7 ATS record in their past 10 games, expect a tightly contested battle where the Bulls capitalize on second-chance opportunities to stay within the spread.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +4, Under 228.5 (-110)