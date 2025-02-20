ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Our betting predictions and picks are back for coverage of the UFC Seattle Main Event, taking place in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Ranked contenders will face-off as former champion and No. 7 Henry Cejudo takes on rising star and No. 8 Song Yadong in an epic bout with huge implications. Check the UFC odds series for our Cejudo-Song prediction and pick.

Henry Cejudo (16-4) has gone 10-4 inside the UFC since 2014 en route to becoming one of the promotions only double-champs. He's dropped his last two fights against Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, so this fight will be crucial in him returning to championship form and potentially challenging for the title once again. Cejudo stands 5-foot-4 with a 64-inch reach.

Song Yadong (21-8-1) comes in with a 10-3-1 record inside the UFC since 2017. He's had an impressive run up to this point and has been very active, but dropped his last fight via unanimous decision to another former champ in Petr Yan. He'll look to continue climbing the rankings as the betting favorite in this one. Song stands 5-foot-8 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Henry Cejudo-Song Yadong Odds

Henry Cejudo: +220

Song Yadong: -270

Over 4.5 rounds: -215

Under 4.5 rounds: +165

Why Henry Cejudo Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Merab Dvalishvili – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Henry Cejudo comes into this bout following a closely contested fight against the current champion in Merab Dvalishvili. During that fight, Cejudo looked to be step behind in terms of the wrestling, but it's understandable given that he was facing the current best wrestler in all of the UFC. The biggest advantage Cejudo has over other opponents is his preparation and ability to exploit opponents' weaknesses, so don't be surprised if he comes into this fight with a successful game plan that puts Song on the ropes.

Song Yadong is very hard to bring down with a 74% takedown defense rate, but Cejudo will easily be the best wrestler he's ever had to face inside the UFC octagon. Cejudo is also very measured in his striking approach and fights with a ton of patience, so expect him to find counter shots if he's able to coax Song into leaning forward on his punches. This five-round environment is tailor-made for Cejudo and he'll be eager to test the gas tank of Song during the third, fourth, and fifth rounds.

Why Song Yadong Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Petr Yan – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Song Yadong faced his toughest opponent to-date last fight in Petr Yan and for a bout that mostly took place on the feet, Song was a step behind Yan in terms of getting his own shots off. However, we've seen the solid chin and toughness of Song in the past, so there's not much Cejudo will be able to do in terms of slowing him down and deterring him from marching forward. He'll need to be wary of his leg kicks to the body as he runs the risk of Cejudo catching them and bringing him to the canvas.

Still, Song Yadong is a much better striker than Cejudo and can land in a myriad of unique and unexpected ways. His ability to feint and counter will be his biggest strength during this fight, but it'll be interesting to see how much he respects the striking distance given Cejudo's ability to land the takedown. For Song to be successful, he'll have to be first in the exchanges while landing heavy shots to keep Cejudo from shooting in and grabbing a leg.

Final Henry Cejudo-Song Yadong Prediction & Pick

This will be a fantastic fight to end the UFC Seattle card and both men come in with a high-level of both wrestling and striking opposite of each other. While Henry Cejudo is one of the best wrestlers the UFC has ever seen, it'll be interesting to see if he can turn back the clock and fight like his old self. Song Yadong, on the other hand, is just entering his physical prime and will be a handful to deal with for the former champion.

With have to give the striking edge to Song Yadong given his speed and athleticism over a 38-year old Henry Cejudo. He's also very physically strong and has the ability to go all five rounds, so look for Song to push a much faster pace with his offense during this one. However, Cejudo is a master at game planning for opponents and is likely to exploit some holes in the game of Song.

For our final prediction, we have to ride with Song Yadong to notch the win and continue his climb towards a title shot. He's likely to have evolved his wrestling during this camp and his youthful energy should carry him to the win.

Final Henry Cejudo-Song Yadong Prediction & Pick: Song Yadong (-270)