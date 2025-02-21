ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup with Regular Season play resuming after the All-Star break. The Charlotte Hornets (14-40) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (23-33) as the two squads conclude their season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, going 1-2 in their appearances following the All-Star break. They notably took down the Los Angeles Lakers 100-97 behind a massive game from LaMelo Ball, so look for them to continue elevating their level of play as the season wears on.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently thirteenth in the Western Conference and most recently fell to the Lakers 110-102. After winning 10 of 11 games nearing the All-Star break, they've now lost four consecutively heading into this one and will be looking for the season sweep over Charlotte to snap this losing streak.

Here are the Hornets-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Trail Blazers Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +5 (-105)

Moneyline: +176

Portland Trail Blazers: -5 (-115)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets surprised everyone in their standalone game to resume the Regular Season by stunning the Los Angeles Lakers in opposing territory. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges combined for 56 of the Hornets' 100 points as Mark Williams added nine rebounds of his own. It was a strange night with the Hornets shutting down Luka Doncic and without LeBron on the floor, Charlotte was able to make the most of out-pacing the shorthanded LA squad. Look for them to continue playing at a high clip on offense while revamping their defense with Williams solidified and back on the team.

Expand Tweet



Nick Smith Jr. has also been playing very well as of late and notched 16 points during their last effort against Denver. Miles Bridges added another 36 points in another stellar scoring performance on the season as he's slowly becoming this team's most reliable scorer. LaMelo Ball sat that game out, but there's a solid chance he makes the start during this one due to ongoing management of his ankle injury. Expect this to be a much closer contest if he's able to suit up and add his 27 PPG.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for more of the magic that got them into the All-Star break as one of the NBA's hottest teams. They couldn't do much to stop LeBron James as he continues to turn in some of his best performances against their franchise. The bright spot, however, is that Deni Avdija scored another 28 points in a team-high effort while adding five assists. Anfernee Simons led the way with seven assists, but his eight points left a lot on the table in a loss of just eight points.

Expand Tweet



We've seen Robert Williams emerge as a reliable defensive option for them, filling in for Deandre Ayton as he continues to be sidelined. This gives Donovan Clingan a great opportunity as well to see some starting minutes while Jerami Grant steps into a more prominent role in rebounding the basketball. If they're able to return to their fast-paced style of play while shutting down Miles Bridges on the defensive end, they give themselves a great chance to earn this season's sweep.

Final Hornets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Hornets have been playing very well as of late and Miles Bridges stands to have another big game against a team that's been susceptible to giving up high-scoring totals to star players. We're still awaiting to see if LaMelo Ball will make this start, but his availability would likely shift the betting odd slightly in Charlotte's favor.

While the Trail Blazers certainly aren't as efficient without Ayton on the floor, they could stand to have a big game if they're able to shut down the play of Charlotte's big men. However, I think this may be a game where Miles Bridges feasts again and Mark Williams wakes up on the offensive end. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread on the road.

Final Hornets-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +5 (-105)