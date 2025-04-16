ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff-bound teams face off as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Ottawa Senators. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Senators prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into Wednesday night sitting at 47-28-5 on the year, which has secured them home-ice advantage in the first round of the NHL playoffs. They will host New Jersey in the first round. On Wednesday night, the Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 44-30-7 on the year, which is fourth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators will be heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs. They will face the Maple Leafs in the first round. In their last game, the Senators faced the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks took an early 2-0 lead before Nick Cousins scored. In the second period, the Senators would tie the game, but Connor Bedard would score his second of the game to give the Blackhawks the lead again. Still, Drake Batherson would tie the game in the second period. After a scoreless third period, the Blackhawks would win the game in overtime.

Here are the Hurricanes-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Senators Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +102

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (+102)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists this year. Aho comes into the game with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis join Aho on the top line. Blake has just 17 goals and 17 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 32 goals and 35 assists.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He comes in with 19 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Leading the fourth line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 17 assists. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has seven goals and 37 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes on Wednesday, which places Frederik Andersen in the goal for this one. He is 13-7-1 on the year with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games, but does have two games giving up just one goal.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in both assists and points this year, having 23 goals and 53 assists this year. That includes four goals and 27 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund and Claude Giroux. Zetterlund has two goals and two assists in his 19 games. Meanwhile, Giroux has 15 goals and 35 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens leads the second line. He has four goals and nine assists in 20 games with the Senators. Drake Batherson joins him on the second line. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 24 goals and 41 assists this year. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line this year. He has 11 goals and 44 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the goal for the Senators in this one. He is 24-14-3 on the year with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Ullmark has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in four of the five starts overall.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight contest, and it should be. Both teams have little to play for, and both teams will be looking towards their first-round match-ups. The Hurricanes will open at home against the New Jersey Devils while the Senators will hit the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes have had their fair share of struggles coming down the stretch. Heading into the game with the Canadiens on Wednesday night, they have lost five of their last six games. They have struggled to score in the process, scoring just 16 goals over the six games, with seven of them coming in one game. Moreover, the Senators are playing well, winning five of their last seven games. The defense has been solid, allowing 15 goals over their last seven games. Expect both teams to play it close, and it to be a low-scoring affair.

Final Hurricanes-Senators Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+102)