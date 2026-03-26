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UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the prelims with a fight between Navajo Stirling and Bruno Lopes in the light heavyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Stirling-Lopes prediction and pick.

Navajo Stirling (8-0) has looked like one of the most exciting light heavyweight prospects in the UFC, going a perfect 3-0 in the Octagon. The City Kickboxing product earned back-to-back unanimous decisions over Ivan Erslan in May 2025 and Rodolfo Bellato in September 2025, keeping his undefeated record spotless, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Bruno Lopes.

Bruno Lopes (14-2) showed plenty of promise in his official UFC debut, grinding out a unanimous decision over Magomed Gadzhiyasulov in January 2025. However, he took a significant step back in May 2025, getting stopped by Dustin Jacoby via first-round KO just 1:50 into the fight, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Navajo Stirling.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Navajo Stirling-Bruno Lopes Odds

Navajo Stirling: -600

Bruno Lopes: +400

Over 1.5 rounds: -145

Under 1.5 rounds: +114



Why Navajo Stirling Will Win

Navajo Stirling enters this fight as a perfect 8-0 with an undefeated UFC run that has shown steady improvement each time out. His City Kickboxing pedigree means he has been trained alongside some of the best fighters on the planet, and that elite coaching shines through in his composure and technical execution.

Stirling's back-to-back decision wins over Erslan and Bellato proved he can control a fight for 15 full minutes without making costly mistakes. That kind of consistency and discipline is exactly what beats a fighter like Lopes, who has shown he can be finished.

Lopes was stopped cold by Dustin Jacoby in May 2025, and Stirling's striking accuracy and timing could expose that same vulnerability. If Stirling can keep the fight technical and measured, Lopes' chin becomes a legitimate question mark that looms large.

Stirling also carries the mental edge of having never seen defeat as a professional. There is an unshakeable confidence that unbeaten fighters carry into a fight, and that psychological advantage can be just as impactful as any physical attribute.

At 8-0, Stirling has done everything asked of him in the UFC. Saturday night in Seattle looks like the perfect stage for him to announce himself as a serious light heavyweight contender.

Why Bruno Lopes Will Win

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Bruno Lopes brings a level of physical tools and raw power that Stirling has not yet faced in his young UFC career. At 14-2 with legitimate finishing ability, Lopes is a significant step up in competition for a prospect still building his résumé.

Stirling's two most recent wins came via decision, which suggests he is not overwhelming opponents and Lopes is not the type of fighter who simply folds under pressure. If Lopes can land his power shots early, the knockout loss to Jacoby becomes irrelevant because he has the tools to replicate that same outcome on Stirling.

Lopes also carries the experience advantage of having fought in high-pressure situations before, while Stirling is still relatively untested at this level. Veterans who have tasted adversity often perform better when the stakes are elevated and the lights are brightest.

Stirling's undefeated record, while impressive, could actually work against him mentally if Lopes hurts him for the first time in his career. A fighter who has never been in a dark moment inside the cage can crumble when adversity suddenly arrives.

Lopes has the power and experience to hand Stirling his first career loss. A sharp finish in the later rounds is absolutely within reach for the Brazilian on Saturday night in Seattle.

Final Navajo Stirling-Bruno Lopes Prediction & Pick

This light heavyweight matchup pits an undefeated prospect against a seasoned veteran with real finishing power, making it one of the more intriguing bouts on the UFC Seattle card. The outcome largely hinges on whether Stirling's technical precision can neutralize Lopes' raw danger.

Stirling will likely look to control the distance early, using his City Kickboxing footwork and timing to keep Lopes from finding his rhythm. Lopes, meanwhile, will be hunting for one clean shot that can change the entire complexion of the fight in an instant.

The middle rounds should favor Stirling if he has successfully avoided Lopes' power and established his game plan. His ability to grind out 15-minute performances was on full display against both Erslan and Bellato, and that conditioning edge could prove decisive.

However, Lopes' one-punch knockout power means this fight is never truly safe for Stirling until the final horn sounds. One lapse in concentration is all it takes at light heavyweight.

Stirling's technical discipline, elite coaching, and unbeaten mentality give him the slight edge, as he weathers Lopes' early power and pulls away with a composed, measured performance in Seattle to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Navajo Stirling-Bruno Lopes Prediction & Pick: Navajo Stirling (-600) Over 1.5 Rounds (-145)