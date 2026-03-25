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The Charlotte Hornets have won five of their last six games and will now host the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center. New York are themselves looking to protect a seven-game winning streak, setting up a hugely entertaining clash between two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Knicks (48-25) enter this matchup third in the Eastern Conference and have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games while averaging 119.7 points per contest on 50.1% shooting. They’ve been one of the more efficient offensive teams in the league, outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a 31-15 record against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Hornets have re-entered playoff contention due to their recent form. They are currently 9th in the East with a 38-34 record and have won seven of their last ten games.

Over that stretch, Charlotte is averaging 118.3 points while holding opponents to just 106.1 per game. Both teams enter this contest relatively healthy, with the Knicks emerging as slight favorites according to odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Knicks vs. Hornets Odds

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Hornets Key Injuries

The Knicks have listed the likes of Landry Shamet and Miles McBride as the only two players confirmed to be missing for this one. For the Hornets, Pat Connaughton is listed as day-to-day due to illness.

He did not play in their most recent victory, a 134-90 blowout against the Sacramento Kings. Tidjane Salaun is also confirmed to be out due to a calf injury.

Knicks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

Most of the betting trends with respect to the two teams suggest that the Knicks enter this one as the favorites, something backed by the odds as well:

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The Knicks are 31-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Hornets are 22-22 against the East.

The Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Hornets are 7-3 over the same span.

New York averages 119.7 points over its last 10 games, compared to 118.3 for Charlotte.

The Hornets are on a four-game home winning streak.

The Knicks defeated the Hornets 119-104 in their last meeting.

Charlotte averages 16.3 made threes per game, while New York allows 13.8 per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game this season.

Keys to Knicks vs. Hornets Matchup

This matchup features two teams trending upward offensively, with both ranking among the more efficient scoring units in recent weeks. The Knicks are looking to emerge as bonafide Eastern Conference powerhouses and have relied on the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby for offensive production.

They have shot exceedingly well as a team, converting more than half of their field goal attempts in the last ten games. New York will still have to be aware of the threat Charlotte poses.

They went at more than 47% from the three-point zone against the Kings and have effectively retooled their offense around the utterly impressive Kon Knueppel. The Hornets have made 16.3 threes per game and have continued to rely on LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Charlotte have also seen a range of secondary shooters emerge in recent games, although New York has been impressive on both ends of the court. Much depends on how well they can restrict the Hornets’ shooters throughout the game.

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Both teams enter this matchup in strong form, combining for a 15-5 record over their last 20 games. The Knicks are leading the season series 2-0 and have shown an ability to restrict three-point scoring in recent weeks.

However, both offenses are in prime form and we expect a high-scoring encounter which eventually tends towards the visitors.

Final Knicks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (-110); OVER 228.5 (-110)