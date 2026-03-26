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UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the prelims with a fight between Ricky Simon and Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Simon-Yanez prediction and pick.

Ricky Simon (22-7) appeared to have righted the ship after a three-fight skid, stopping Javid Basharat via first-round KO in February 2025 and following it up with a decision win over Cameron Smotherman in June. But Simon stumbled again, dropping his most recent outing to Raoni Barcelos in November 2025, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Adrian Yanez.

Adrian Yanez (17-6) looked to rebuild his stock when he stopped Vinicius Salvador via first-round TKO in May 2024, but momentum stalled when he dropped a split decision to Daniel Marcos in December 2024. The Texas bantamweight has now lost three of his last four, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ricky Simon.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Ricky Simon-Adrian Yanez Odds

Ricky Simon: -155

Adrian Yanez: +130

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +160



Why Ricky Simon Will Win

Ricky Simon has one of the most underrated grappling games in the UFC bantamweight division, and that could be the deciding factor Saturday night. Simon's wrestling-heavy approach will give Yanez serious problems from the opening bell.

Yanez is a natural striker who thrives when the fight stays standing, but Simon has the takedown ability to neutralize that entirely. Once Simon gets the fight to the mat, Yanez has historically struggled to defend sustained ground pressure.

Simon's chin and durability also give him an edge in a division filled with knockout artists. Even if Yanez lands clean early, Simon has shown the ability to absorb shots and keep pressing forward.

Simon's submission game adds another layer of danger that Yanez simply cannot ignore. A fighter who has to respect both the takedown and the choke is a fighter who is mentally fighting on two fronts at once.

At 22-7, Simon has faced elite competition and knows how to grind out the rounds when needed. His pressure-based wrestling style is tailor-made to exploit Yanez's defensive weaknesses, and expect him to use it relentlessly from start to finish Saturday in Seattle.

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Why Adrian Yanez Will Win

Adrian Yanez possesses some of the most explosive and accurate hands in the UFC bantamweight division, and if this fight stays standing, Simon is in serious danger. Yanez's knockout power is legitimate at any point in the fight, and Simon has been finished before at this level.

Simon has shown vulnerability coming off a loss to Barcelos, and a fighter with Yanez's striking speed can exploit hesitation and ring rust in a big way. Yanez consistently throws in combinations and generates volume that makes it very difficult for opponents to find their rhythm.

Yanez also has underrated takedown defense, which could neutralize Simon's primary path to victory. If he can stuff Simon's early attempts, the fight reverts to the standup game where Yanez holds a clear and significant advantage.

Mentally, Yanez fights with an aggression and confidence that tends to put opponents on the back foot immediately. Simon is the kind of fighter who needs to establish his wrestling early, and a sharp jab from Yanez can disrupt that game plan before it ever gets started.

At 17-6, Yanez has the experience and firepower to make a statement Saturday night in Seattle, as he looks to hand Simon his second straight defeat.

Final Ricky Simon-Adrian Yanez Prediction & Pick

This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup that should deliver fireworks early, with both fighters having clear and distinct paths to victory. The key question is whether Simon can get the fight to the mat before Yanez's hands do serious damage.

Expect Simon to shoot early and often, using his wrestling to drain Yanez's energy and chip away at his confidence. Yanez will look to time those shots with uppercuts and knees, which is where his biggest opportunity lies in the opening rounds.

The middle rounds will likely tell the story, if Simon has established his grappling game, he should be able to grind out a decision. However, if Yanez has successfully stuffed takedowns and kept it standing, his finishing ability makes him dangerous at any moment.

Ultimately, Simon's relentless pressure and superior grappling give him the slight edge in what should be a competitive bantamweight contest. His ability to impose his will on opponents over 15 minutes is the difference-maker here.

Final Ricky Simon-Adrian Yanez Prediction & Pick: Ricky Simon (-155), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)