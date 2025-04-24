ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Kansas City Main Card is finally underway and we're back with another betting prediction and pick for the opening bout taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. Russia's Ikram Aliskerov will take on Brazil's Andre Muniz as both fighters look to claw back into the rankings. Check the UFC odds series for our Aliskerov-Muniz prediction and pick.

Ikram Aliskerov (15-2) comes in with a 2-1 record in the UFC since 2023. Coming in as one of the top prospects out of Russia, Aliskerov impressed with two knockout victories to begin his UFC run. He dropped his last bout to Robert Whitaker in a massive opportunity, but he'll be looking to work his way back up with a win here. Aliskerov stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

Andre Muniz (24-6) has gone 6-2 in the UFC since 2019. A two-time winner on Dana White's Contender Series, he opened his UFC run with five-straight victories. Following two losses, he bounced back most recently with a split decision win over Jun Yong Park. He'll hope for the massive upset as the betting underdog. Muniz stands 6-foot-1 with a 78-inch reach.

UFC Kansas City Odds

Ikram Aliskerov-Andre Muniz Odds

Ikram Aliskerov: -535

Andre Muniz: +400

Over 1.5 rounds: -130

Under 1.5 rounds: +100

Why Ikram Aliskerov Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Robert Whitaker – TKO (uppercut, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Ikram Aliskerov saw a massive opportunity in fighting a legend like Robert Whitaker as the UFC saw potential in his as the potential new No. 1 contender. He's been incredibly hard to stop in terms of his striking as he's been able to run through previous opponents. Clearly, a matchup with Whitaker was too much too fast and he'll have to get back to the drawing board. In this fight, defending the submission will be his greatest focus as he'll look to land flush and put Muniz away early.

Ikram Aliskerov has never been submitted in his career despite a questionable takedown defense. He has five submissions of his own, a clear display of his ability to stay alive and reverse positions on the ground. Still, he won't want to mix things up with Muniz on the ground as he's clearly mismatched and would rather be on the feet. His best chance to win this fight will be in the opening moments as he lands clean and puts his opponent in serious trouble.

Why Andre Muniz Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jun Yong Park – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 15 SUB

Andre Muniz had an extremely impressive run through the division with four submission wins under his belt. He's one of the better grapplers in the division and has one of the more prolific submission histories in the UFC. On the feet, he's able to survive behind a stiff jab and ability to move his head off the center line. Still, knowing Aliskerov has had trouble defending takedowns in the past, Muniz should look to pressure him early with level changes and negating his striking offense by hanging on him along the fence.

Andre Muniz dropped two UFC fights thus far via knockout, but both were against very skilled grapplers in Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. While they were able to negate the grappling of Muniz, Aliskerov won't have the same luxury during this fight thanks to his stand-up game. It'll be a game of timing for Andre Muniz to shoot for a single-leg takedown and look to bring this fight to the ground. If he's able to take the back, he should be able to finish with a rear-naked choke rather easily.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-Andre Muniz Prediction & Pick

These two fighters have been on a collision course to finally fight for the last year as Andre Muniz has had to withdraw from both previous fights. Ikram Aliskerov is an opponent no one has wanted to face since his arrival to the UFC and it's indicated by the betting odds in this one. His dangerous stand-up striking will pose a huge threat through the opening minutes of this fight as he's fully capable of ending it with punches and kicks.

While Andre Muniz is one of the more dangerous submission artists in the division, he'll have to eventually close the distance and grab a hold of Aliskerov to bring him down. Given Aliskerov's distance control and ability to hurt opponents with his kicks, I don't see Muniz effectively grabbing him and taking him down.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with Ikram Aliskerov to grab the win via a quick knockout. He should be more aware following his loss and he's bound to improve after stepping in the cage against Robert Whitaker.

Final Ikram Aliskerov-Andre Muniz Prediction & Pick: Ikram Aliskerov (-535); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (+100)