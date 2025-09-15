ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6 continues with a fight between In Soo Hwang and Paddy McCorry in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Hwang-McCorry prediction and pick.

In Soo Hwang (8-1) rides a two-fight win streak with recent decision victories over Dong Hwan Lim and Han Seul Kim, showcasing improved composure and striking discipline. He enters Tuesday’s matchup with 6 stoppage wins and growing confidence, having consistently outworked his competition through calculated pressure and movement, as he looks to secure his contract with a win over Paddy McCorry.

Paddy McCorry (6-1) enters Week 6 after a dominant, unanimous-decision win over Shuki Farage, showcasing relentless top pressure and crisp ground striking. Having finished five of his six wins by stoppage, McCorry’s surging form and improved fight IQ make him a dangerous threat against In Soo Hwang this Tuesday as he looks to secure his UFC contract.

UFC Contender Series Odds: In Soo Hwang-Paddy McCorry Odds

In Soo Hwang: +170

Paddy McCorry: -220

Why In Soo Hwang will win

Last Fight: (W) Dong Hwan Lim – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

In Soo Hwang brings an explosive striking arsenal and relentless forward pressure into this matchup, a style that has produced six KO wins in nine fights. His ability to throw powerful kicks and looping punches from awkward angles keeps opponents guessing and often leads to early finishes.

McCorry’s grappling is dangerous, but Hwang’s defensive awareness and calm demeanor in chaotic exchanges have allowed him to consistently stifle takedown attempts and reverse positions. When matched against pressure wrestlers, Hwang maintains distance with sniping low kicks and sudden flurries, making it hard for foes to secure prolonged control.

On the feet, Hwang’s unpredictable rhythm and measured aggression force opponents into reactive exchanges, where his knockout power can shine. Even in decisions, he has shown the ability to adapt and outwork more technically varied adversaries by ramping up pace late in fights.

If Hwang can keep this contest standing, weather McCorry’s early grappling attacks, and impose his brute force striking, he’s primed to score another Contender Series win—either by emphatic KO or high-volume decision, sending a message about South Korean power in the division.

Why Paddy McCorry will win

Last Fight: (W) Shuki Farage – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Paddy McCorry holds key advantages in reach, wrestling, and durability, giving him a clear path to victory over Hwang on Tuesday night. His 6’3” frame allows him to dictate range with a crisp jab and oblique kicks, frustrating Hwang’s forward pressure from the opening exchanges.

McCorry’s grappling game is well-rounded, featuring rear-naked choke and guillotine finishes over experienced opponents. When forced onto his back, he stays calm, works methodically, and scrambles to top position, where he unloads punishing ground strikes—an area where Hwang has looked vulnerable, especially in longer fights.

The Irishman’s fight IQ shines under the Contender Series spotlight, as he adjusts game plans and exploits opponent weaknesses in live action. Having weathered tough rounds on The Ultimate Fighter and Cage Warriors, McCorry isn’t fazed by brawlers with swift knockout power; he walks opponents into counters and wears them down with relentless pace.

Expect McCorry to avoid wild exchanges, secure takedowns, and dominate with positional control for extended stretches. His superior defensive responsibility and experience in high-level camps should see him get his hand raised—by late finish or clear decision—against Hwang in Las Vegas.

Final In Soo Hwang-Paddy McCorry Prediction & Pick

This middleweight clash between Paddy McCorry and In Soo Hwang on Week 6 of the Contender Series promises high action, but the technical edge favors McCorry. His 6’3” reach, composure under pressure, and diverse takedown arsenal should frustrate Hwang’s aggressive entries early, forcing the South Korean striker to adjust his approach.

If Hwang can keep the fight standing, his knockout power is always dangerous, as he’s finished six opponents before the final bell. Still, McCorry’s ability to secure takedowns and maintain top control, especially when fights go deep, has been the difference-maker throughout his six wins and makes him the likely favorite heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

Expect McCorry to work behind his jab, chip away at Hwang’s base with low kicks, and time reactive shots when pressured. Hwang’s best chance is landing a heavy counter in an early exchange, but McCorry’s experience and high fight IQ should allow him to weather the storm and impose his wrestling for extended periods.

In a competitive tilt, McCorry’s combination of positional awareness, submission threats, and late-round durability will secure him the win—most likely by unanimous decision after controlling two of the three rounds on the mat.

Final In Soo Hwang-Paddy McCorry Prediction & Pick: Paddy McCorry (-220)