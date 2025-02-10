ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Indiana and Michigan State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Tuesday's matchup between Indiana and No. 11 Michigan State promises to be an intriguing Big Ten clash. The Hoosiers (14-10) are struggling, having lost five straight games, and are dealing with the recent announcement of coach Mike Woodson's impending retirement. Meanwhile, the Spartans (19-4) are riding high after a comeback victory against Oregon, led by freshman sensation Jase Richardson's career-high 29 points. Michigan State's formidable home-court advantage at the Breslin Center, combined with Indiana's recent woes, suggests a tough challenge for the Hoosiers. Watch for the Spartans' dynamic offense and stifling defense to potentially overwhelm Indiana in this conference matchup.

Here are the Indiana-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Michigan State Odds

Indiana: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Michigan State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 148.5 (-114)

Under: 148.5 (-106)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

As Indiana prepares to face No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday night, there are compelling reasons to believe the Hoosiers could pull off the upset in East Lansing. Despite their recent struggles, including a narrow 70-67 loss to Michigan, Indiana has shown flashes of potential that could translate into a statement win against the Spartans. The Hoosiers' second-half rally against Michigan, where they erased a 16-point halftime deficit, demonstrates their resilience and ability to adjust mid-game. This adaptability could prove crucial against a Michigan State team that has shown vulnerability, as evidenced by their recent loss to USC. Indiana's inside presence, led by Malik Reneau, who scored 16 points in their last outing, could exploit Michigan State's interior defense and create opportunities for the Hoosiers' perimeter shooters.

Furthermore, the emotional backdrop of coach Mike Woodson's announced retirement at season's end could serve as a rallying point for the Indiana squad. Teams often find an extra gear when playing for a departing coach, and the Hoosiers may channel this emotion into a focused, inspired performance. Michigan State, coming off a hard-fought comeback victory against Oregon, might be susceptible to a letdown, especially if Indiana can start strong and quiet the Breslin Center crowd early. The Spartans' reliance on freshman Jase Richardson, who scored a career-high 29 points in their last game, could be a double-edged sword if Indiana's experienced backcourt can disrupt his rhythm. With Michigan State potentially looking ahead to upcoming matchups against higher-ranked opponents, Indiana has a prime opportunity to catch them off guard and secure a much-needed victory to turn their season around.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are poised to bounce back from their recent West Coast setback as they host the struggling Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday night. Despite a brief February slump, a common occurrence for Tom Izzo's teams, the Spartans are primed to regain their winning form against an Indiana squad that has lost six of its last seven games. Michigan State's home-court advantage at the Breslin Center, where they've been nearly unbeatable this season, will prove crucial. The Spartans' dynamic offense, averaging 79.8 points per game, should overwhelm Indiana's defense, which has allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per contest. Michigan State's freshman sensation Jase Richardson, coming off a career-high 29-point performance against Oregon, is hitting his stride at the perfect time and could be the X-factor in this Big Ten matchup.

Furthermore, Michigan State's superior rebounding (37.8 per game compared to Indiana's 34.4) and assist numbers (17.9 vs. 15.9) indicate a more cohesive and efficient team. The Spartans' ability to limit turnovers (11.6 per game) compared to Indiana's 12.1 will be crucial in maintaining possession and creating scoring opportunities. With Indiana's recent announcement of coach Mike Woodson's retirement at season's end, the Hoosiers may be emotionally distracted, potentially impacting their on-court performance. Michigan State, under Izzo's experienced guidance, is known for its strong February finishes, boasting an impressive 93.8% win rate in the second week of February over the past decade. This trend, combined with the Spartans' hunger to reestablish themselves in the Big Ten race, makes them the clear favorites to secure a decisive victory over Indiana.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State (-11.5) is poised to cover the spread against Indiana in Tuesday's matchup. The Spartans' dominant home record (12-0) and superior offensive output (79.8 ppg vs Indiana's 76.1 ppg) give them a significant edge. Jase Richardson's recent 29-point performance highlights MSU's offensive firepower. Indiana's struggles on the road and recent losing streak further tilt the odds in Michigan State's favor. Expect the Spartans to capitalize on their home-court advantage and offensive efficiency to secure a comfortable victory, covering the lofty 11.5-point spread.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -11.5 (-110), Over 148.5 (-114)