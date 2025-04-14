ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the second leg of this UCL quarterfinal match as Inter Milan faces Bayern Munich. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Inter Milan-Bayern prediction and pick.

In the first leg of this quarterfinal fixture, Inter Milan took the early lead. It was a 39th-minute goal by Lautaro Martinez which gave Inter Milan the lead. Still, Thomas Muller would tie the game in the 85th minute. Just three minutes later, Davide Frattesi scored, making 2-1. Bayern held over 58 percent of the possession, had seven shots on target compared to Inter's four and had 20 overall shots compared to Inter's ten, but they would still fall 2-1.

Here are the Inter Milan-Bayern Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter Milan-Bayern Odds

Inter Milan: +165

Bayern: +150

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -130

Under 2.5 goals: +108

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Bayern

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well this year. They have scored in 44 of their 48 total fixtures, scoring 98 goals in the process. That is good for 2.04 goals per game so far this year. In UCL play, they have scored in nine of 11 games, scoring 1.55 goals per game in the process. They have scored in all five home games so far in UCL play, scoring 11 goals over the five games. That is good for 2.2 goals per game at home so far in UCL play.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has six goals in UCL play so far. He has 12 goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thurman has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 14 goals and four assists in Serie A play and has also scored three times so far in UCL play. Further, Mehdi Taemi has a goal and two assists in UCL play. He has just a goal and one assist so far in domestic league play.

Inter Milan has been great on defense this year. They have allowed just 38 goals over their 48 total fixtures this year. Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just three goals so far in UCL play. Further, they have allowed just one goal in the five games at home so far in UCL play this year.

Why Bayern Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 41 of 45 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.67 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has scored in 11 of the 13 games so far, scoring 29 goals over 13 games. That is good for 2.23 goals per game. They have also been solid on the road. They have scored ten goals in their six road games so far, scoring in four of six games on the road in UCL play.

Bayern Munich is led by Harry Kane. In UCL play, he has ten goals with two assists. Further, he has 23 goals and eight assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Michael Olise has five goals and two assists in UCL play, with eight goals and ten assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored 12 times with two assists in Bundesliga play while having three goals and three assists in UCL play. Further, Thomas Muller has three goals and an assist so far in UCL play.

Bayern has allowed 46 total goals over their 45 fixtures this year. Bayern has allowed 16 goals over the 13 UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.23 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have been solid on the road, allowing ten goals in their six road games so far in UCL play.

Final Inter Milan-Bayern Prediction & Pick

Bayern Munich played the better game in the first leg. Bayern Munich had an expected goal total of 2.3 goals while Inter Milan had an expected goal total of just .78. Further, Bayern Munich had five major scoring chances, while Inter Milan had just one. Missing Jamal Musiala could be an issue for Bayern Munich, as they did miss him in the first leg. He did just play against Augsburg on April 4th though. The key for Bayern will be scoring against this great defense. Inter Milan has allowed just one goal at home so far in UCL play, and that was in their last home game, allowing one to Feyenoord. Inter Milan is going to be content sitting back and playing solid defense in this one. Regardless, Harry Kane is one of the best goal-scoring options in the world. He gets a goal here, and Bayern wings.

Final Inter Milan-Bayern Prediction & Pick: Bayern ML (+150)