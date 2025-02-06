ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to extend their winning streak to eight as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Jets prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game at 25-21-7 on the year, sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan Division, and just outside a playoff spot. This has the Islanders making additions to improve their roster. The Islanders have won eight of their last nine games, and last time out, faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Bo Horvat got the scoring starting for the Islanders in the first period to give them the lead. After a scoreless second period, Brandon Saad tied the game in the third. Still, Brock Nelson would score in the period, as the Islanders took the 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Jets are 38-14-3 this year, which is the best record in the NHL. This has the Jets looking at options to improve their roster for a deep run in the playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter scored on the power play in the first period to give the Jets the lead. They would add another power-play goal in the second, and then a goal in the third, as Eric Comrie stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory for the Jets.

Here are the Islanders-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Jets Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +168

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Islanders vs Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

Bo Horvat leads the Islanders in assists and points this year, playing from the top line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 21 assists, good for 40 points. Horvat is joined on the top line by Anders Lee, who leads the team in goals. Lee has scored 22 goals and added 17 assists this year, good for 39 total points. Lee has four goals and two assists on the power play.

The second line is led by Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 16 goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Palmieri is third on the team in points coming in with 14 goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Simon Holstrom has been solid from the third line, having 13 goals and 16 assists on the year.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in the goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 20-14-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Sorokin has won seven straight games, and given up two or fewer goals in all of them.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets are led by Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabriel Vilardi on the top line. Kyle Connor leads the team in points this year and comes into the game with 30 goals on the year, second on the team. He has also added 37 assists, for a team-leading 67 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 31 goals and 30 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 22 goals and 27 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers is fourth on the team in points this year, playing on the second line this year. He has 16 goals with 31 assists this year while having four goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti is seventh on the team in points with 11 goals and 22 assists. Finally, Josh Morrissey has been productive from the blue line, coming into the game with seven goals and a team-leading 39 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 33-7-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average, while sitting second in save percentage. He has won nine of his last ten starts, giving up two or fewer goals in eight of the ten.

Final Islanders-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is their first-ranked goals against per game, allowing just 2.38 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Islanders are 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, the major separating factor will be the power play. The Islanders are 32nd on the power play, and 31st on the penalty kill. The Jets have the best power-play unit in the NHL and are 16th on the penalty kill. Take the Jets in this one.

Final Islanders-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-205)