Contender Series Week 7 continues with a fight between Javier Reyes and Justice Torres in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Reyes-Torres prediction and pick.

Javier Reyes (21-5) enters the Contender Series matchup after an impressive submission victory over Lance Lawrence at LFA 210. The Colombian featherweight’s diverse arsenal includes nine knockouts and eight submission wins, as he looks to extend his winning ways while securing a UFC contract on Tuesday.

Justice Torres (12-3) steps onto the Contender Series coming off a TKO win over Shane Torres at Fury FC 105. Torres’s five knockout wins underscore his finishing threat, and he will be looking to add one more knockout to his resume when he takes on Javier Reyes on Tuesday night in Week 7 of Contender Series.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Javier Reyes-Justice Torres Odds

Javier Reyes: -210

Justice Torres: +160

Over 2.5 Rounds: -166

Under 2.5 Rounds: +130

Why Javier Reyes will win

Last Fight: (W) Lance Lawrence – SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 17 (9 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Javier Reyes holds a significant experience advantage as he enters Week 7 with over 25 professional fights and a history of facing high-level competition. That edge should prove vital against Justice Torres, whose record, while impressive, lacks opponents with Reyes’ caliber and diversity of skills.

Reyes’s submission threats are real—eight career tapouts—and his slick transitions make him dangerous any time the fight hits the mat. Torres showed vulnerability on the ground against technical grapplers in previous bouts, and Reyes can exploit this with chain wrestling and high-level back takes.

On the feet, Reyes’s awkward entries and ability to change levels keep opponents guessing, which helps neutralize Torres’s power punching. Reyes’s durability—rarely being finished—and his comfort in deep waters give him a clear endurance and adversity edge if this fight drags into the late rounds.

Torres’s best chance is an early surge, but as the pace and scramble intensity increase, Reyes’s experience, submission game, and composure should break open the matchup. Expect Reyes to dictate the grappling exchanges, threaten submissions throughout, and potentially claim a late finish or unanimous decision on Tuesday night.

Why Justice Torres will win

Last Fight: (W) Cody Freeman – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (5 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Justice Torres brings explosive athleticism and precise striking to the Week 7 matchup, presenting problems Reyes has struggled with in the past. Torres’s five career knockouts are a testament to his finishing instincts, and his recent TKO win shows that he’s peaking at the perfect moment heading into Tuesday.

Reyes, while experienced, has absorbed damage in several recent fights and often leaves openings when exchanging at range. Torres can capitalize on these lapses with sharp counters and aggressive combinations, forcing Reyes to fight off the back foot where he’s less comfortable.

Torres’s takedown defense has steadily improved, especially in his last few bouts against grappler-heavy opponents. If Torres maintains his distance and counters any level changes, he will be able to keep the fight upright and dictate the pace with his superior boxing and movement.

As the fight wears on, look for Torres’s cardio and volume to overwhelm Reyes, forcing mistakes and openings for powerful strikes. If Torres implements his game plan, he could notch another highlight-reel finish or outpoint Reyes on the scorecards, securing a UFC contract on Contender Series Week 7.

Final Javier Reyes-Justice Torres Prediction & Pick

This matchup projects to be a razor-close battle, but the edge goes to Javier Reyes thanks to his deeper level of experience and versatile skill set. Reyes has overcome adversity against high-level opponents and consistently displays poise in chaotic situations, which should serve him well against the athletic aggression of Justice Torres.

Reyes’s grappling pedigree is a clear asset, especially against an opponent like Torres who has shown flashes of vulnerability when facing submission threats. The Colombian featherweight should have opportunities to initiate scrambles, test Torres’s takedown defense, and hunt for back takes and chokes in transition if he commits to a grappling-centric game plan.

Torres brings real danger with his knockout power and crisp striking, and his recent TKO win cannot be ignored. However, if Reyes weathers any early storms and drags the fight into deeper waters, his endurance and ability to adjust tactics provide him with a path to either a late finish or a comfortable decision.

Expect Reyes to survive Torres’s early striking flurries and gradually establish control as the contest progresses. In the end, Reyes’s well-roundedness and fight IQ should be enough to secure victory and impress UFC brass on Tuesday night.

Final Javier Reyes-Justice Torres Prediction & Pick: Javier Reyes (-210), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)