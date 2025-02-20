ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Cejudo vs. Song is reaching its apex as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. Brazil's Jean Silva will take on Armenia's Melsik Baghdasaryan in a fight you won't want to miss. Check the UFC odds series for our Silva-Baghdasaryan prediction and pick.

Jean Silva (14-2) has gone a spotless 3-0 inside the UFC since debuting last year in 2024. After a unanimous decision win on DWCS, he's ripped through competition with three TKO finishes to start his UFC run. He'll come in as the heavy favorite looking for another knockout that could break him through and into the rankings. Silva stands 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach.

Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) has gone 3-1 in the UFC since 2021. He opened his tenure with back-to-back wins and after suffering his first loss, bounced back nicely with a unanimous decision over Tucker Lutz most recently. He'll be coming into this fight following an injury that's kept him on the shelf, so expect to see a new version of him on Saturday. Baghdasaryan stands 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Jean Silva-Melsik Baghdasaryan Odds

Jean Silva: -500

Melsik Baghdasaryan: +380

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135

Why Jean Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Drew Dober – TKO (doctor stoppage, R3)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Jean Silva beat his toughest opponent to-date in Drew Dober most recently and the 28-year old prospect has looked as dangerous as they come three fights into his UFC stint. He's incredibly active in terms of his striking, landing 5.37 significant strikes per minute at 52% accuracy. While he's absorbing just over four strikes per minute in return, he's shown a very solid chin and ability to withstand a fire fight from his opponent. Look for him to have the same confidence in this one against an opponent that's been on the shelf since 2023.

Jean Silva wastes no time in taking the center of the octagon and forcing his opponents on their back foot. With 11 wins by knockout, he has tremendous power at this weight class and can stun opponents if he's able to land clean. He also boasts an 80% takedown defense and is immune to wrestlers while landing 50% of his own takedowns. While Baghdasaryan will offer a dangerous look on the feet, Silva should be able to slip punches and counter cleanly from the pocket while notching another knockout win.

Why Melsik Baghdasaryan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tucker Lutz – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO

Melsik Baghdasaryan notched a decisive win over a dangerous opponent in Tucker Lutz during his last fight, but that bout came in 2023 and he's been inactive since then. He's had three fights cancelled since that time and most recently had to withdraw from a bout due to a torn labrum. He's been rehabbing the injury ever since and it'll be interesting to see what type of form he comes into this fight with. He's a great striker on the feet and fights with a mean streak, aggressively throwing kicks while closing the distance and chasing the finish with his fists.

Baghdasaryan will have to shake off any cobwebs heading into this fight as he'll have a chaotic and willing dance partner standing across from him. Patience will be the key to his success in this one as he'll likely have to withstand an early barrage from his opponent in Silva. He's not too versed in the grappling, so we should expect to see Baghdasaryan take a measured approach and wait for his opportunity to explode into his offense.

Final Jean Silva-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick

We should have another good fight on our hands during this Main Card and given the finishing ability from both sides, the betting odds here won't tell the complete story. The biggest reason for the discrepancy will be Baghdasaryan's time away from fighting and his return from injury, but the thought is that he'll be a better version of himself and able to sustain the speed he once had before taking time off.

Jean Silva, however, is on what seems to be a meteoric rise to the top of the division and it doesn't look as though his trajectory will stop any time soon. He's very cautious when closing the distance, but fights with an aura of recklessness as he's constantly chasing the finish. This fight will be no different as he'll be the faster, crisper striker looking to break down his opponent over the first two rounds.

For our final prediction here, we have to roll with Jean Silva to get the win as he's fighting with all the momentum. While the price for his moneyline is high, don't hesitate to bet this finish by knockout as Baghdasaryan could be rusty upon his return to action.

Final Jean Silva-Melsik Baghdasaryan Prediction & Pick: Jean Silva (-500); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-135)