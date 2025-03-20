ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets hit the road to take on the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jets-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Oilers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Jets vs. Oilers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: TSN3, SportsNet West

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Winnipeg is one of the best scoring teams in the NHL. They are third in the NHL in goals per game, and they are second in shot percentage. Additionally, the Jets are the only team with a Power Play percentage over 30 percent. The Jets are a very dangerous team in the offensive zone, and it is a huge reason for the success they have had this year. As long as the Jets continue to play well in the offensive zone, they will be able to win this game on the road.

The Jets are also very good in the defensive zone. They allow the fewest goals per game by a large margin. Along with that, Winnipeg's goaltenders have the highest save percentage and the team is tied for the second-most shutouts on the year. The Jets have already shutout the Oilers once this season. It was back in October, but it is never easy holding the Oilers to under three goals, let alone shutting them out. If the Jets can keep up their solid defensive zone play, they are going to win this game, and pull off the upset.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers have won their last three games heading into this game. In those three games, Edmonton has played well on both ends of the ice. They have put up 12 total goals, including seven goals against the Utah Hockey Club Tuesday night. Additionally, the Oilers have allowed just one goal in each of their last three games. If they can hold the Oilers under three goals, they will put themselves in a great position to beat the Jets at home.

Edmonton has an offense that is just as explosive as the Jets. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are two of the best scoring players in the NHL. They have combined for 190 points on the season while they both rank in the top-5 in points in the NHL. When these two play well, the Oilers play well. If they can each put up a point or two, the Oilers are going to win this game at home.

Final Jets-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Jets are a very good team. Having them as underdogs in this game seems like a mistake, or an easy bet. However, Winnipeg just allowed six goals on the road at Vancouver, so they do have their weaknesses. The Oilers, on the other hand, are playing some of their best hockey right now. They are scoring goals, and playing some very tough defense. Because of that, I am leaning towards the Oilers to come out victorious. I will be taking the Oilers to win this game straight up at home against a pretty good Jets team.

Final Jets-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-132)