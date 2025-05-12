ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to even the series as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Jets-Stars Game 4 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Stars won the game 3-2, but the Jets would even the series in game two as Connor Hellebuyck shut out the Stars in a 4-0 game two win. In game three, Roope Hintz got the scoring started with a goal in the first period on the power play. Kyle Connor would tie the game in the period, but Thomas Harley would give the Stars back the lead by the end of the first period. In the second period, Nino Niederreiter would tie the game for the Jets. In the third period, Alexander Petrovic scored a controversial goal to give the Stars the lead. Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston would both score to give the Stars the 5-2 victory.

Here are the Jets-Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Jets-Stars Game 4 Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +126

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Jets vs. Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor led the team in goals, assists, and points this year, finishing the year with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor has five goals and eight assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Scheifele was second on the team in points. He finished the season with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. He has three goals and five assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo had 15 goals and 16 assists this year. Iafallo has scored once in the playoffs.

Cole Perfetti leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti finished the season with 18 goals and 32 assists. Perfetti has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 14 goals and 48 assists. Morrissey has five assists in the playoffs. Finally, Mason Appleton has seven assists in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He was 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He has an .848 save percentage with a 3.51 goals against average in the playoffs.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund lead the top line for the Stars. Hintz was fourth on the team in points in the regular season, finishing with 28 goals and 39 assists. Hintz has five goals and five assists in the playoffs. Granlund had seven goals and 14 assists in his 31 games with the Stars this year, but has just one goal and three assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen, who scored 31 goals and had 56 assists in his time with three teams this year. Rantanen has nine goals and nine assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene led the team in points while also leading the team in assists. Duchene finished the year with 30 goals and 52 assists. He has four assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who had 22 goals and 25 assists this year. Marchment has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been solid in the playoffs from the third line, having four goals and four assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for the Stars in this one. He was 36-18-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Oettinger has a save percentage of .911 in the playoffs with a 2.71 goals-against average. He has also been above .910 in save percentage in seven of the last nine games.

Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come into this Stanley Cup playoff game as favorites in terms of odds. One reason is how bad Connor Hellebuyck has been on the road in the playoffs. His best road game so far in the playoffs was last time out, where he gave up five goals on 26 shots, good for a .808 save percentage. He has been below .799 in each of the other three games. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger has been great as of late. Further, the Stars have been scoring well at home this year. They have scored four or more goals in four of their five home games. Take the Stars in this one.

Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-152)