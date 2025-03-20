ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the main card with a fight between Jordan Vucenic and Chris Duncan in the lightweight division. Vucenic came up short in his UFC debut dropping the decision in a competitive fight meanwhile, Duncan got the big win in his last fight coming away with the first-round submission victory. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vucenic-Duncan prediction and pick.

Jordan Vucenic (13-3) looked good early in his UFC debut against Guram Kutateladze knocking him down but ultimately Kutateladze came back strong to get the nod on the scorecards. Now, Vucenic gets to put that fight in the past and look toward making a big statement and get his first win in front of his home crowd when he takes on Chris Duncan this weekend at the O2 Arena.

Chris Duncan (12-2) got back on track in a big way in his last fight when he put Bolaji Oki to sleep with a guillotine choke in the first round to claim his third win in his UFC career. Now, Duncan gets to do one better and spoil the homecoming of former Cage Warriors champion Jordan Vucenic and get the win this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Jordan Vucenic-Chris Duncan Odds

Jordan Vucenic: -455

Chris Duncan: +350

Over 2.5 rounds: +114

Under 2.5 rounds: -145

Why Jordan Vucenic Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Guram Kutateladze – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (2 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

This weekend in London, Jordan Vucenic and Chris Duncan are set to clash in what promises to be an exciting lightweight bout. Jordan Vucenic, a former Cage Warriors Featherweight World champion, brings a well-rounded skillset to the table. His background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where he holds a brown belt, gives him a significant advantage on the ground. Vucenic's ability to finish fights with submissions, having secured six wins via this method, will be crucial against Duncan. Additionally, Vucenic's recent performances showcase his confidence in striking, as evidenced by his aggressive approach in his UFC debut against Guram Kutateladze.

Chris Duncan, known as “The Problem,” is a formidable opponent with a strong wrestling background and knockout power. However, his recent loss to Manuel Torres via submission might indicate a vulnerability on the ground. Vucenic's grappling skills could exploit this weakness, allowing him to control the fight and potentially secure a submission victory. Furthermore, Vucenic's speed and agility will challenge Duncan's wrestling, potentially limiting his takedown opportunities. Given these factors, Jordan Vucenic has the tools to outmaneuver Chris Duncan and secure a win in London.

Why Chris Duncan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bolaji Oki – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (7 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

This weekend in London, Chris Duncan and Jordan Vucenic are set to clash in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. Chris Duncan, known as “The Problem,” brings a formidable mix of knockout power and aggressive grappling to the table. His recent win over Bolaji Oki showcased his ability to capitalize on opportunities, securing a technical submission victory via guillotine choke. Duncan's wrestling background and takedown-heavy approach could pose significant challenges for Vucenic, who, despite his strong takedown defense, might struggle to keep the fight standing against Duncan's relentless pressure.

Duncan's ability to finish fights early, with seven wins by knockout and two by submission, contrasts sharply with Vucenic's tendency to go the distance. While Vucenic excels in submissions and has a strong defensive game, Duncan's aggressive style and power could overwhelm him early. Additionally, Duncan's experience in high-pressure situations, having rebounded from a submission loss to Manuel Torres with a dominant win over Oki, demonstrates his resilience and ability to adapt. Given these factors, Chris Duncan has the tools to outmaneuver Jordan Vucenic and secure a victory in London.

Final Jordan Vucenic-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between Jordan Vucenic and Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night 255, both fighters bring distinct strengths to the table. Vucenic, known for his methodical striking and robust defensive skills, has a proven ability to go the distance, which could be crucial against Duncan's aggressive style. Duncan, on the other hand, excels at early finishes with his high-volume striking and takedown-heavy approach. However, his tendency to absorb significant strikes may be a liability against Vucenic's precise counterattacks. Given Vucenic's superior defensive metrics and experience in longer fights, he is likely to weather Duncan's initial onslaught and take control in the later rounds drowning him with his grappling potentially getting the submission to come away with his first victory inside the octagon.

Final Jordan Vucenic-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick: Jordan Vucenic (-455), Under 2.5 rounds (-145)