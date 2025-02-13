ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues kicks off the prelims with a fight between Julia Avila and Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the women's bantamweight division. Avila is coming off a tough loss in her last fight and is making her first appearance in 14 months meanwhile, Cavalcanti is on a six-fight unbeaten streak while winning all three fights in her UFC career coming into this fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Avila-Cavalcanti prediction and pick.

Julia Avila (9-3) was looking like a real prospect early in her UFC career until Sijara Eubanks derailed the hype train. Avila now at 36 years old (1-1 in her last 2) will look to right the ship and get back into the win column when she steps inside the octagon for the first time in 14 months when she takes on Jacqueline Cavalcanti this weekend.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (8-1) has suddenly become a rising prospect in the women's bantamweight division with three wins in a row with her most recent victory coming against Nora Cornolle. Now, Cavalcanti will be searching for the biggest win of her career when she takes on Julia Avila this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Julia Avila-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Odds

Julia Avila: +500

Jacqueline Cavalcanti: -700

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

Why Julia Avila Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Miesha Tate – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Julia Avila, known as “The Raging Panda,” has the tools to defeat Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 102. Avila’s aggressive style, combined with her well-rounded skill set, makes her a formidable opponent. With nine wins in her career, including four knockouts and two submissions, Avila has demonstrated her ability to finish fights decisively. Her experience against top-tier opponents such as Nicco Montaño and Marion Reneau highlights her capability to handle high-pressure situations. Additionally, Avila’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and history of first-round finishes suggest she can capitalize on any opening Cavalcanti might leave.

While Cavalcanti is a rising star with an impressive striking game and a five-fight win streak, Avila’s versatility and grit could be the deciding factor. Cavalcanti has shown vulnerabilities in grappling exchanges, an area where Avila excels. If Avila can close the distance and impose her grappling game, she is likely to control the fight and secure a victory.

Why Jacqueline Cavalcanti Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nora Cornolle – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti is poised to upset Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 102, showcasing her rapidly evolving skillset and momentum. The Brazilian prospect enters the Octagon riding a five-fight win streak, with her most recent victory coming via a split decision against Nora Cornolle. Cavalcanti's striking prowess, particularly her leg kicks and precise counter-punching, could prove problematic for Avila. Her ability to maintain distance and pick apart opponents from range may neutralize Avila's aggressive style, forcing “The Raging Panda” into uncomfortable exchanges.

Moreover, Cavalcanti's youth and hunger for success could be a significant factor. At 28, she's entering her athletic prime, while Avila, at 36, may be on the decline. Cavalcanti's takedown defense has improved significantly, which could thwart Avila's grappling attempts. If Cavalcanti can keep the fight standing, her superior striking technique and fight IQ should allow her to outpoint Avila or even secure a late stoppage. This bout could mark Cavalcanti's breakout moment in the UFC's bantamweight division.

Final Julia Avila-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bantamweight clash between Julia Avila and Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 102 promises to be an intriguing battle of contrasting styles and experience levels. Avila, the seasoned veteran known for her aggressive approach and well-rounded skill set, will face off against the rising Brazilian prospect Cavalcanti, who brings a five-fight win streak and impressive striking credentials to the Octagon. Avila's grappling prowess and ability to finish fights will be key factors in her game plan. Her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and history of submissions could prove decisive if she manages to take the fight to the ground.

Cavalcanti's crisp striking, particularly her leg kicks and counter-punching ability, could pose problems for Avila if she fails to close the distance. The younger fighter's momentum and hunger for a breakthrough UFC victory shouldn't be underestimated. Ultimately, this fight may come down to Avila's experience versus Cavalcanti's youthful energy and evolving skillset. If Avila can weather the early storm and implement her grappling game, she could secure a submission victory. However, if Cavalcanti can keep the fight standing and utilize her range effectively, she may outpoint Avila or even score a late TKO. In a closely contested battle, Cavalcanti's striking edge and youth may prove the difference, leading her to a hard-fought decision victory over the tough and experienced Avila.

Final Julia Avila-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick: Jacqueline Cavalcanti by Decision (-250), Over 2.5 Rounds (-330)