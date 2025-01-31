ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-Iowa State.

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered one of the toughest losses you will ever see this past Monday. It was a supremely tough loss not in terms of psychic damage or season-defining pain, but strictly in terms of how improbable the loss actually was.

Iowa State led by three points at Arizona with two seconds left after making clutch free throws. Arizona's only chance to force overtime was to throw up a 55-foot heave. That's behind the midcourt line. Caleb Love somehow made the prayer, and in an instant, everything changed. Iowa State went from thinking it had won a big road game to being tied and having to play five extra minutes in front of an electric Tucson crowd which absolutely exploded when Love's shot went in. Arizona, having been given a reprieve, roared through the overtime period and won by 11 points. It was a brutal turn of events for the Cyclones, who played a solid game but then had everything turned upside-down by a 55-foot shot.

Iowa State is still a foremost contender for a No. 1 seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones have lost just three games all season, one to Auburn, a likely No. 1 seed in its own right. However, the loss did hurt Iowa State in one specific way: It gave ISU a second loss in Big 12 Conference competition. With ISU having two losses, the Cyclones are now two games behind the Houston Cougars for the Big 12 lead. ISU's chances of winning a conference championship took a real hit. In order to win the Big 12, Iowa State knows it will need help from Houston's upcoming opponents. Meanwhile, all the Cyclones can do is take care of what they can control and make sure Houston has to be near-perfect down the stretch to fend off Iowa State.

Kansas State might be waking up. The Wildcats have had a miserable year. They will not make the NCAA Tournament unless they win the Big 12 Tournament. However, KSU has played its two best games of the season in its last two outings. The Cats ran right through West Virginia this past weekend and then crushed Oklahoma State earlier this week. Maybe this underachieving team is finally finding itself. This game could be more of a test for Iowa State than a lot of people realize or are willing to admit.

Here are the Kansas State-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Iowa State Odds

Kansas State: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Iowa State: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Iowa State

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State has played its best games of the season over the past week. It certainly seems that the coaching staff has figured out a few things. It also seems the players, instead of folding the tent, are battling back harder and are sick and tired of losing. That's a great combination for any team.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State, having lost at Arizona, will be hugely motivated for this game against a rival. ISU is highly unlikely to lose back-to-back games. Iowa State is also likely to play really well inside Hilton Coliseum against a not-very-good opponent.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State should respond well to the wrenching loss versus Arizona. KSU has played really well of late, but at home. This game is on the road. Take Iowa State against the spread.

Final Kansas State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -16.5