It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas Arizona.

The Kansas Jayhawks have gone through a very bumpy ride this season, so much so that they had to play a Big 12 Tournament second-round game on Wednesday night. Usually, it has been a given that Kansas gets a bye into the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. This season, Kansas is the No. 6 seed in its conference tournament, which is unheard of. It mirrors the seed Kansas might get in the NCAA Tournament. Bill Self has never had an NCAA Tournament team at Kansas which was seeded lower than No. 4, but this year the Jayhawks will get a low seed, probably No. 7. This game against Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals might be KU's chance to at least move up to a No. 6 seed, thereby avoiding one of the very strong No. 2 seeds in the second round. It's not where Kansas expects to be this time of year, but this is the situation the Jayhawks must confront. This Arizona game contains real value for KU, and we will see what Bill Self's team has left in the tank.

How to Watch Kansas vs Arizona

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jayhawks were not at their best on Wednesday night in their first Big 12 Tournament game, but they decided to fight instead of wilting. They beat UCF in overtime to advance to this game against Arizona. The Jayhawks beat Arizona just this past weekend, with Hunter Dickinson playing one of his best games of the whole season. When Dickinson is playing great, this team becomes a lot better. If we are about to see KU's big man take off and play great, the Jayhawks have to love their chances against an opponent they pretty clearly figured out a few days ago.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas beat UCF in overtime in a late-night game. The Jayhawks might be spent and overextended from that game heading into this contest. Also, the fact that Arizona just lost to Kansas means that in this rematch days later, Arizona can probably make the adjustments needed to change the flow of play and, ultimately, the outcome. This game is on a neutral floor, so Arizona has a better chance of being able to establish how it wants to play. It's true that the game will have more KU fans than Arizona fans, but it won't be as hostile as Phog Allen Fieldhouse, where Arizona lost this past weekend. The Wildcats are a good team, and they're not going to lose twice to the same opponent in a matter of days. The spread is close to a pick 'em, and Arizona winning straight up seems like the more probable outcome here.

Final Kansas-Arizona Prediction & Pick

No hedging here. We're going with Arizona because we don't think Kansas is going to beat the same (good) opponent twice in less than a week. Kansas also got extended into overtime by a not-very-good UCF team. Take Arizona.

Final Kansas-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -1.5