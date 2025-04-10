ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Kicks off the main card with a fight between Kasum Kasumov and Justin Wetzell in the bantamweight division. Kasumov comes into his first PFL tournament riding a six-fight unbeaten streak meanwhile, Wetzell will be making his PFL debut riding a three-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kasumov-Wetzell prediction and pick.

Kasum Kasumov (16-1) has been on a tear, winning six fights in a row, with two of those fights coming under the Bellator banner where he most recently defeated fellow tournament bantamweight Matheus Mattos. Now, Kasumov will look to make a big statement to kicks off the PFL World Tournament when he takes on newcomer Justin Wetzell this Friday night.

Justin Wetzell (10-2) is riding a three-fight winning streak with two of those wins coming inside the distance as he comes into his PFL debut. He will be looking to make the most out of his opportunity when he takes on Kasum Kasumov in the first round of the PFL World Tournament in Orlando, Florida, this Friday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Kasum Kasumov-Justin Wetzell Odds

Kasum Kasumov: -575

Justin Wetzell: +425

Why Kasum Kasumov Will Win

Kasum Kasumov is well-positioned to defeat Justin Wetzell at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, thanks to his exceptional grappling pedigree, finishing ability, and experience against high-level competition. With a stellar 16-1 record, Kasumov has demonstrated a well-rounded game, boasting a 68.8% finish rate with a mix of submissions and TKOs. Training out of the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School and American Kickboxing Academy, Kasumov combines elite grappling with improving striking, making him a dual threat. His recent unanimous decision victory over Matheus Mattos in Bellator showcased his ability to control the pace of the fight and neutralize dangerous opponents. Against Wetzell, Kasumov’s superior ground game and relentless pressure will likely dictate the outcome.

While Wetzell is a skilled fighter with a solid 10-2 record, he has struggled against high-level grapplers in the past, as seen in his loss to Rafael do Nascimento. Kasumov’s ability to chain takedowns and dominate from top position will likely stifle Wetzell’s striking and prevent him from finding his rhythm. Additionally, Kasumov’s durability and fight IQ give him the edge in longer exchanges. Expect Kasumov to impose his grappling-heavy game plan early, wearing down Wetzell en route to either a submission or dominant decision victory.

Why Justin Wetzell Will Win

Justin Wetzell has the tools to pull off an upset against Kasum Kasumov at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night. Known for his high-paced striking and adaptability, Wetzell has steadily built a reputation as a dangerous bantamweight prospect. With a record of 10-2, he has showcased his ability to finish fights with both power and precision, including five knockouts. Wetzell’s striking arsenal, combined with his footwork and ability to manage distance, could be the key to neutralizing Kasumov’s grappling-heavy approach. If Wetzell can keep the fight standing and dictate the pace, he has a clear path to victory.

While Kasumov is an elite grappler with an impressive 16-1 record, Wetzell’s resilience and takedown defense will be critical in this matchup. Wetzell has faced strong wrestlers in the past and shown the ability to adapt under pressure. Additionally, Kasumov’s reliance on controlling fights on the ground may leave him vulnerable if Wetzell can force prolonged striking exchanges. By using his speed and volume to frustrate Kasumov, Wetzell could outpoint him or even find a finish late in the fight. Expect Wetzell to employ a smart game plan, utilizing his striking and movement to secure a hard-fought decision or TKO victory.

Final Kasum Kasumov-Justin Wetzell Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Kasum Kasumov and Justin Wetzell at the PFL World Tournament is a compelling clash of styles. Kasumov, with his 16-1 record and elite grappling pedigree, will look to impose his wrestling-heavy game plan to dominate Wetzell on the ground. His ability to chain takedowns and control opponents has been a hallmark of his success, making him the favorite in this contest. If Kasumov can close the distance early and avoid prolonged striking exchanges, he has a clear path to victory via submission or decision.

However, Wetzell’s dynamic striking and strong takedown defense make him a dangerous opponent. With a 10-2 record and five knockouts, Wetzell thrives in high-paced fights where he can use his movement and volume to frustrate grapplers. If he can keep the fight standing and dictate the pace, Wetzell has the tools to outpoint Kasumov or find a finish late. Expect a competitive bout with Kasumov’s grappling likely giving him the edge and the win on the scorecards.

Final Kasum Kasumov-Justin Wetzell Prediction & Pick: Kasum Kasumov (-575)