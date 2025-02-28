ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Kent State and Akron. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kent State-Akron prediction and pick.

Friday's clash between Kent State and Akron promises to be a thrilling Mid-American Conference showdown. The Golden Flashes (19-9) visit the Zips (22-6) at James A. Rhodes Arena, with tip-off set for 9:00 PM EST. Akron's high-powered offense, averaging 83.7 points per game, will test Kent State's stingy defense, which allows just 67.7 points per contest. Watch for Akron's three-point shooting, as they hit 35.98% from beyond the arc compared to Kent State's 30.7%. The Zips hold a slight edge in rebounding and assists, but Kent State's defensive prowess could keep things close. With tournament implications and local bragging rights on the line, expect an intense battle in this rivalry matchup.

Here are the Kent State-Akron College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Akron Odds

Kent State: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Akron: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Akron

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State's recent surge in form and their impressive offensive firepower position them well to upset Akron in Friday's crucial MAC showdown. The Golden Flashes are riding high after securing their spot in the 2025 MAC Tournament with a dominant 105-65 victory over Toledo. This performance showcased Kent State's ability to explode offensively, as they scored 100+ points for the second time this season against a Division I opponent. The balanced scoring attack, with five players reaching double figures, demonstrates the depth and versatility of Kent State's offense. VonCameron Davis, the team's leading scorer averaging 15.6 points per game, along with emerging threats like Jamal Sumlin and Marquis Barnett, give the Golden Flashes multiple weapons to challenge Akron's defense.

Defensively, Kent State has shown the ability to disrupt opponents' rhythms, which could prove crucial against an Akron team that recently suffered its first conference loss of the season. The Golden Flashes' defensive prowess, allowing just 67.8 points per game (63rd nationally), stands in stark contrast to Akron's recent vulnerability, as evidenced by their 84-67 loss to Ohio. Kent State's ability to force turnovers and capitalize on them, as seen in their victory over Toledo, could be a key factor against an Akron team that has shown signs of fatigue after their long winning streak. With momentum on their side and the motivation to avenge their earlier loss to Akron, Kent State is primed to deliver a statement victory in this high-stakes rivalry matchup.

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron's dominant home-court advantage and their impressive offensive firepower make them strong favorites to defeat Kent State in Friday's crucial MAC showdown. The Zips boast an unblemished 8-game home winning streak at James A. Rhodes Arena, where they've consistently outperformed their opponents. Akron's high-octane offense, averaging 83.7 points per game, has been a nightmare for opposing defenses all season. Their balanced scoring attack, with four players regularly reaching double figures, will be difficult for Kent State to contain. Nate Johnson, the team's leading scorer at 13.7 PPG, along with Tavari Johnson's playmaking ability (12.6 PPG, 4.1 APG), provide a formidable backcourt duo that can exploit Kent State's defense from multiple angles.

What sets Akron apart is their exceptional bench production, ranking 7th in the NCAA with 33.59 points per game from their reserves. This depth allows the Zips to maintain their intensity throughout the game, wearing down opponents in the process. In their previous matchup on January 31st, Akron demonstrated their superiority with an 85-71 victory over Kent State, showcasing their ability to neutralize the Golden Flashes' top scorers. With Kent State struggling to contain Akron's offensive onslaught in their last meeting, it's likely that the Zips' high-powered attack, coupled with their stifling defense (holding opponents to just 73.8 PPG), will prove too much for the Golden Flashes to overcome. Expect Akron to leverage their home-court advantage and offensive depth to secure another crucial conference victory.

Final Kent State-Akron Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated MAC rivalry matchup, Akron is poised to maintain their dominance over Kent State. The Zips' perfect 13-0 conference record and impressive home-court advantage at James A. Rhodes Arena give them a significant edge. Akron's balanced scoring attack, led by Nate Johnson and supported by their potent bench, should overwhelm Kent State's defense. While the Golden Flashes' recent offensive explosion is noteworthy, Akron's defensive prowess and ability to control the tempo will likely neutralize Kent State's threats. Expect a closely contested first half, but Akron's depth and home crowd energy will propel them to a dominant home victory covering the spread, solidifying their position atop the MAC standings.

Final Kent State-Akron Prediction & Pick: Akron , Over