Two middle-of-the-pack SEC teams face off as Kentucky visits Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Kentucky comes into the game at 15-6 on the year, but just 4-4 in conference play, placing them eighth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 12-2 with losses to Clemson and Ohio State. They would then fall to Georgia before beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost three of four, with the only win being over Tennessee. In their last game, Kentucky faced Arkansas. It was a back-and-forth first half, with Arkansas taking a one-point lead just before the end of the first half. Still, they would not surrender the lead again in the second half, winning the game 89-79.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 16-6 on the year, and 5-4 in SEC play, placing them in sixth place. They started the year 15-2, with the only losses being to Purdue and Memphis, but Ole Miss had an upset win over Alabama. Since that win, they have lost four of their last five. In their last game, they faced Auburn. Auburn took the lead eight minutes into the, and would not give it back. Ole Miss made the game tight multiple times in the second half, but Auburn would win the game 92-82.

Here are the Kentucky-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Kentucky: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Ole Miss: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 22nd in KenPom's rankings currently. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 89th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky is third in the nation in points per game while sitting 17th in effective field goal percentage. They have also moved the ball well, sitting tenth in the nation in assists per game while also sitting sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky this year. He is scoring 15.6 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaxson Robinson. Robinson is scoring 13.4 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 4.8 assists per game. He also scored 13.2 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

In the front court, Amari Williams leads the way. He leads the team with nine rebounds per game while also scoring 10.3 points, and adding 2.7 assists. Further, he has 1.4 blocks per game.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is 21st in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been stronger on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 60th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 61st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 50th in the nation against the three-ball this year.

Sean Pedulla leads the way for Ole Miss this year. He leads the team with 15.2 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Matthew Murrell. Murrell is scoring 11.2 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Finally, Jaylen Murray leads the way in assists per game. He comes in with 3.7 assists per game while adding 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

In the front court, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 5.9 rebounds per game while adding 9.6 points, one assist, and one block per game this year.

Final Kentucky-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game, but there are a few key factors that will determine the outcome. First is the Kentucky defense. They are 277th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 95th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 70th in points per game, and 122nd in shooting efficiency this year. The second will be turnovers. Kentucky is 61st in the nation in turnovers per game, but 324th in opponent turnovers. Ole Miss is fourth in turnovers per game and 12th in opponent turnovers per game. They are also seventh in the nation in steals per game. This should be a tight game, but if Ole Miss can take advantage of a porous Kentucky defense, and play strong against the three from Kentucky, they will get the win in this one.

Final Kentucky-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -2.5 (-110)