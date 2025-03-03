ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Mavericks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, KFAA-TV, Mavs.com

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings enter this game on a three-game win streak. They have beaten the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Houston Rockets. The last two games have been on the road, as well. In those three games, Sacramento is playing some of their best defense. They have allowed 88, 101, and 103 points in their three wins, and their opponents are shooting a combined 41.2 percent against them. The Kings have to keep up this solid defensive play. If they can shut down the Mavericks, they will be able to extend their win streak to four games.

The Kings have played the Mavericks twice this season, and they beat them twice. Now, one of those games was before the De'Aaron Fox trade, but the other was with the team they have now. In the latest win over the Mavericks, the Kings were able to score 129 points. DeMar DeRozan put up 42 points to lead the way while Zach Lavine and Malik Monk had 17 each. Sacramento should be able to have a similar game. DeRozan might not score 42 points, but the rest of the team can make up for that. If they can have a similar game as a team, the Kings should be able to sweep the season series with the Mavericks.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have to start scoring the basketball better. In their last four games, the Mavericks have scored 105.3 points per game. That is almost 10 points less than their actual season average. They do not score nearly as much since trading Luka Doncic, but they are still a decent offensive team. They are much better than they have shown in the last four games, that is for sure. Sacramento allows the 11th-most points per game on the season, so there is some opportunity there. If Dallas can get back to scoring closer to their season average, they will be able to win Monday night.

One thing to keep in mind Monday night is Domantas Sabonis is out with a hamstring injury. He leads the team in rebounding and assists while scoring 19.5 points per game. Not having him on the court is a huge blow the Kings on both ends of the court. The Mavericks should be able to control the paint a little bit more while also being better on the boards. Not having Sabonis could be the reason the Mavericks walk out of this game with a win that they desperately need.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Sabonis might be out, but the Mavericks are missing four of their big men. Along with that, the Mavericks are just not playing good basketball right now. For that reason, I like the Kings to win this game straight up as underdogs.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (+110)