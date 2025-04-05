ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (62-15) host the Sacramento Kings (37-40) on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a clash of contrasting seasons. Cleveland boasts the NBA's top offense, averaging 122.4 points per game, led by Donovan Mitchell (24.0 PPG) and Darius Garland (20.7 PPG). Their defense ranks 11th, allowing 112.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, Sacramento relies heavily on Domantas Sabonis (19.0 PPG, 14.0 RPG) and DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG), but their defense struggles, conceding 115.7 points per game. With Cleveland riding a three-game win streak, the Kings face a tough challenge as they fight for play-in positioning.

Here are the Kings-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Cavaliers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, despite the significant disparity in their records. Sacramento’s offense, ranked 10th in the NBA at 115.7 points per game, has enough firepower to challenge Cleveland’s defense. DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis will be pivotal, with Sabonis’ ability to dominate the glass (14 rebounds per game) potentially exploiting Cleveland’s occasional rebounding lapses. The Kings’ recent struggles from beyond the arc (10-for-39 in their last game) are a concern, but if they can improve their efficiency, they could keep pace with Cleveland’s high-octane offense.

The Cavaliers, while formidable at 62-15, have shown vulnerabilities recently, including a 4-5 stretch in March where rebounding and Darius Garland’s shooting slump were key issues. If Sacramento can capitalize on second-chance opportunities and force Garland into tough shots, they can disrupt Cleveland’s offensive rhythm. Additionally, the Kings are fighting to secure a play-in spot, giving them extra motivation to bring their best effort. While Cleveland is favored, Sacramento’s desperation and ability to exploit specific weaknesses make them a strong candidate to cover the spread or even pull off an upset. Expect a competitive game where execution in critical moments will be decisive.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, thanks to their dominant form and Sacramento’s ongoing struggles. Cleveland, with a league-best 62-15 record, has been nearly unstoppable at home and boasts the NBA’s top offense, averaging 122.4 points per game. Donovan Mitchell continues to lead the charge, averaging 24 points per game, while Jarrett Allen anchors the paint with 10 rebounds per contest. The Cavaliers’ depth, including contributions from Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter, ensures they can control both ends of the floor. Their seventh-ranked defense complements their offensive firepower, making them one of the most balanced teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Kings are battling for a play-in spot but face significant challenges. Sacramento has lost seven of its last eight games and struggles defensively, ranking 20th in defensive rating. Domantas Sabonis’ questionable status due to ankle soreness further complicates their chances; without him, they’ve gone 3-6 in March. Additionally, Sacramento’s offensive inefficiencies, particularly from three-point range, make it difficult to keep pace with Cleveland’s high-scoring attack. With Cleveland playing at home and Sacramento’s roster plagued by injuries and inconsistency, the Cavaliers are well-positioned to dominate this matchup. Expect Cleveland to exploit Sacramento’s defensive lapses and maintain their momentum as they gear up for the postseason.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily favored to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings in Sunday’s matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland, boasting the NBA's best offense (122.4 points per game), is led by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, whose recent stellar performances solidify the team’s dominance. Mobley’s development as a two-way force, highlighted by his shooting efficiency and defensive prowess, adds another layer to Cleveland’s championship aspirations. Sacramento, while fighting for play-in positioning, has struggled defensively (115.7 points allowed per game) and lacks consistency in recent games.

The Kings rely on Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan to carry their offense, but facing Cleveland’s balanced attack will be a tall order. The Cavaliers’ ability to control the boards and limit turnovers further strengthens their case. With Cleveland riding a three-game win streak and Sacramento is in a bit of a slump, losing three out of their last four games. Expect Cleveland to exploit Sacramento’s defensive lapses and cover the spread comfortably as they continue their march toward playoff dominance.

Final Kings-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -10.5 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)