We're back for our first NBA betting prediction and pick for Monday's slate of action as we continue this cross-conference season series. The Sacramento Kings (36-38) will take on the Indiana Pacers (43-31) as Indiana leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently tenth in the Western Conference and holding onto the final play-in spot by a game over the Phoenix Suns. They most recently fell 121-91 to the Orlando Magic and have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games and have just one win over their last six appearances.

The Indiana Pacers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and holding position over the Detroit Piston by one game. They lost their most recent outing 132-11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they've gone an impressive 7-3 over their last 10 and are keeping pace with their rivals in the East.

Here are the Kings-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pacers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Indiana Pacers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

As it stands, the Sacramento Kings are holding onto the final seed to enter the play-in tournament, but they haven't been doing much to help their cause with this recent skid of six games. The didn't lead for a single point during their last outing against the Orlando Magic as they fell to a season sweep. Of the eight games remaining on their regular season schedule, five of those will come against teams with a winning record and given how close behind Phoenix is in the standings, they'll certainly need to outperform their recent trends to keep their playoff hopes alive.

While Domantas Sabonis is back in the lineup and notching double-doubles at a consistent rate, the rest of their team will need to step up in terms of scoring the ball. Much of their offense is predicated on isolation basketball and they run into trouble against stern defensive teams. The Pacers have been known to exploit this Sacramento defense in the past, but the Kings can certainly combat that with their work from the free-throw line and their 11th-ranked percentage.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have been cruising to end the season and they're intent on securing the four-seed over the Detroit Pistons for the playoffs. While they couldn't get the job done against the Thunder or Lakers in their recent games, they managed a winning streak and took care of teams like the Nets, Mavericks, and Timberwolves. Tyrese Haliburton is playing some of his best basketball of the season and his ability to spread the ball around is some of the best in the NBA right now. With Pascal Siakam adding 20.5 PPG and Haliburton still contributing 18.6 PPG, this team will certainly be one to watch during the postseason.

The Pacers are an extremely streaky team and can heat up from the field at a moments notice. They shot a blistering 58% from the field during their last win over the Kings while managing to out-rebound and shoot a slightly better mark from three as well. They sport the league's second-highest FG% at 50.1% and they're constantly focused on getting the best shot available. Look for them to continue firing at a high clip as the Kings struggle to keep up in the second half.

Final Kings-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers have been very consistent over their last 10 games and they're walking into a matchup they handled easily the first time around. The Sacramento Kings have been a different story and they're currently struggling to score the ball, which won't bode well against the seventh-highest scoring offense in the league (117.2 PPG). This game should be decided by whichever team can find scoring runs and maintain a lead through the second half.

As it stands, both of these squads look to be in different rhythms as the Pacers are playing much more like a playoff-bound team. With what's at stake for the Kings, you'd think they would perform better down the stretch, but this remaining schedule isn't likely to be very kind to them and their playoff hopes. We'll follow recent trends and roll with the Indiana Pacers to cover this game at home.

Final Kings-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -5.5 (-110)