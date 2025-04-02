ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club continue their home stand as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game at 42-23-9 on the year, which is good for second in the Pacific Division. This also has the Kings close to clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored in the first period to give the Kings the 2-0 lead. Cole Perfetti would make it a one-goal game in the second period, but Andrei Kuzmenko would make it 3-1. In the third period, Adrian Kempe scored an empty net goal as the Kings won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is 34-29-12 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Central Division. It also placed them eight points outside of a playoff spot. In their last game, the Utah Hockey Club faced the Calgary Flames. Kevin Stenlund scored in the first period to give Utash the lead. Barrett Hayton would then score in the second period before Rasmus Andersson made it a one-goal game again. Still, Clayton Keller would add an empty-net goal in the third and the Utah Hockey Club would win the game 3-1.

Here are the Kings-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -118

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and is tied for the lead in points this year, coming into the game with 32 goals and 20 assists, good for 62 points. He also has seven goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is tied for the lead in points on the team this year. He comes in with 19 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 62 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 14 games with the Kings, having four goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 28 goals and 22 assists on the year. Further, he has ten goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 19 goals and 27 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 26-10-7 this year with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and second in the NHL in save percentage this year. He has also gone 4-1-0 in his last five games, allowing just seven goals over his last five games.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Utah is led by Clayton Keller. Keller leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 25 goals and 55 assists, good for 80 total points. He also has seven goals and 25 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther joins Keller on the top line. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points but leads the team in goals, having 26 goals and 25 assists. Guenther also has 12 goals and 12 assists on the power play. Finally, Logan Cooley rounds out the line and has 22 goals plus 34 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz has been great this year, currently playing on the second line. Schmaltz is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 41 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 18 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 41 points.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in goal for the Utah Hockey Club. He is 23-20-7 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games.

Final Kings-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are second in the NHL in goals against per game this year while Utah scored just 2.81 goals per game this year. Further, the Kings have been playing well as of late. In the last eight games, they have scored 33 goals. Take the Kings in this one.

Final Kings-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-118)