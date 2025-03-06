ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Knicks are playing much better than the Clippers now and during the season. This is a big game between the two, and both can improve their playoff positioning. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 40-21 and have won three last four games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go and are key to its success. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the East, and this is an excellent opportunity for them to prove themselves against the Clippers. With a win in this game, the Knicks can keep climbing in the East.

The Clippers are a talented team with a 33-29 record, but they have only won two of their last eight games. Norman Powell and James Harden are the two best players on this team, and Kawhi Leonard has also been solid on this Clippers roster. With this win, the Clippers can bounce back and get a big win against one of the better teams in the NBA in this game.

Here are the NBA odds for the Knicks-Clippers courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Clippers Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has been one of the best in the NBA, dramatically improving from its previous state. They are fifth in scoring at 117.4 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.2%, and eighth in three-point shooting at 37% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, leading the team in scoring and assists with 26.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, respectively. Towns has been incredible for the Knicks. He is the second-best scorer, averaging 24.5 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense down low.

The Knicks should succeed on offense in this game against the Clippers, scoring enough and finding enough offense. Brunson and Towns have been too good, even with the Clippers playing very well on the defensive side of the court.

The Clippers have had a bumpy road this season on offense, but things might be different now that they are finally healthy. They are 22nd in scoring at 110.9 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 47.1%, and 16th in three-point percentage at 35.8%.

Seven Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Powell has emerged as the best scorer on the team, averaging 23.8 points per game. However, the best all-around player on this offense is Harden. He averages 22.1 points per game and is the engine behind this offense, leading the team with 8.6 assists.

The Clippers also have depth on this offense because Leonard is still playing well and Ivica Zubac has been a beast down low for Los Angeles. The Clippers should find ways to take advantage of this Knicks defense.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' defense has been solid at best, but they have been inconsistent for most of the season. They are 13th in points allowed, at 112.9 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage, at 47.5% from the field, and 30th in three-point percentage defense, at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well as a difference-maker. He leads the team in rebounds with 13.4 per game, while OG Anunoby is the team leader in blocks at 0.9 per game, and he should be available in this game. The Knicks also have a solid perimeter defense and five players average at least one steal. Anunoby is also tied for the leader in steals, with Josh Hart, averaging 1.4 steals per game.

This defense has struggled with inconsistency as a unit, and even despite those struggles, they face an almost equally inconsistent offense for the Clippers. The Clippers might have some success, and it is an X-factor in this game.

The Clippers' defense has been one of the best in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring defense, allowing 108.9 points per game, 10th in field goal defense, 46.1%, and ninth in three-point defense, 35.4%.

The Clippers' frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker. Ivica Zubac leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game, which is good for fourth place in the NBA. Zubac also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, their perimeter defense has been dominant and one of the best in the NBA. Seven players are averaging at least one steal, and Kris Dunn leads the entire team by 1.8 per game.

I think the Clippers' defense can slow down a great Knicks offense, but it will be close, and this is the X-factor in this game.

Final Knicks-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team in this matchup, but I like the Clippers because they are more desperate. The Clippers need to get back on track and can start here. The Clippers win and cover against the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 (-110)