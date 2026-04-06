ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of an Eastern Conference series between the New York Knicks (50-28), who visit the Atlanta Hawks (45-33) on Monday, as both New York and Atlanta look to take the season series, tied 1-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Knicks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference standings, winning their last game 136-96 over the Chicago Bulls. They're an impressive 7-3 over their last 10 games with their top-tier playoff positioning looking secure, hoping to extend their current winning streak on the road in this one.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, maintaining strong playoff position following their latest 141-107 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. They recently won eight of ten games, and have won four-straight heading into this one and hoping to keep their hot streak alive on their home floor.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

Knicks vs. Hawks Key Injuries

New York: None

Atlanta: Jock Landale (ankle – OUT)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks are 23-16 at home this season. The New York Knicks are 21-19 on the road.

The Knicks have gone 6-10 as underdogs. The Hawks are 28-12 as the betting favorite.

The Hawks are 43-35 ATS overall, 20-19 ATS at home. The Knicks are 40-39 ATS overall, 14-26 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 6-4 straight up, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hawks.

The Knicks are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Hawks are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in three of Atlanta's last four home games.

The Knicks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Hawks Matchup

New York enters this matchup as the third seed in the East with a 50-28 record, while Atlanta has been surging as the fifth seed at 45-33 with four straight wins heading into Monday night's contest at State Farm Arena.

The first key is stopping Jalen Johnson. The Hawks' do-everything forward is averaging 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season, making him a nightmare matchup for any team. If the Knicks can't contain him, Atlanta will control the tempo and dominate the paint.

On the flip side, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns must dictate the pace offensively. Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.0 points and 6.7 assists per game, while KAT anchors the frontcourt as the team's top rebounder at 11.9 boards per night. Atlanta's up-tempo style ranks fifth in pace league-wide, which could actually open the floor for New York's transition attack.

This game carries postseason weight beyond just the standings. It could serve as a first-round playoff preview, with both teams likely set to clash again in the Eastern Conference bracket. Every possession matters when seeding is on the line.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The New York Knicks head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks in a late-season Eastern Conference clash that has all the makings of a tight, playoff-preview battle. Atlanta enters as slim 1.5-point home favorites, riding a remarkable 13-game home winning streak heading into Monday night.

The biggest pregame storyline is Karl-Anthony Towns' status. The Knicks big man missed Friday's blowout win over Chicago with a right elbow injury, but he participated in Sunday's practice and has been cleared from the injury report ahead of tipoff. His return is massive for New York's chances against a Hawks squad that consistently attacks the paint.

Atlanta's Jock Landale is confirmed out with a right high ankle sprain, which weakens their interior defense and could open the lane for Jalen Brunson and Towns all night. The Hawks are averaging 118.6 points per game, 8.2 more than the Knicks allow on defense, making this a true clash of styles.

Expect this game to be closely contested to the very end, but Jalen Johnson and the Hawks to care of business down the stretch and extend their winning streak to five in a row while covering the spread Monday night.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -1.5 (-110), OVER 226.5 (-118)