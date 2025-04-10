ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks in a potential playoff preview on Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Knicks are coming off a brutal loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. They led for a majority of the game but allowed Boston to creep back, and Jayson Tatum forced overtime with a clutch three-pointer. The Celtics won their 33rd road game of the season; more than eight teams have total wins. The Knicks failed to beat the Celtics this year, losing in all four contests. If the Knicks have championship aspirations, they must find a way to beat them in the playoffs. However, they will likely be playing Detroit first. Getting past them is no easy task.

NY has three games left in the season and owns only a two-game lead over the Indiana Pacers. After the way they played Boston this year, maybe dropping to the four seed isn't a bad idea.

The Pistons take on the Knicks before facing the Bucks in back-to-back games to end the season. These will be good tests for them before the postseason. Detroit will face either the Knicks or Pacers, but depending on how this game goes, they could see the Knicks again next week. That is the likely scenario. Playoff basketball is back in Detroit, and that is what the game needs. Cade Cunningham is back and healthy and capable of leading his team to a first-round series win. Exciting times are ahead for the Pistons.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pistons Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: MSG, FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns played very well despite the loss to Boston. He scored 34 points and was efficient in the paint. The Celtics' star defenders were unable to contain him. The issue ended up being that he didn't take enough shots, and the Knicks failed to hold onto their lead. He shot 14-21 but only 1-3 from deep. If the Knicks want to be successful against Detroit, he must have a similar performance and attempt shots late in the game.

Jalen Brunson continues to play as if he is one of the top point guards in the NBA. He scored 27 points on 10-21 shooting and was 5-12 from beyond the arc. The duo of Towns and Brunson can be deadly for years to come. They have built great chemistry together and have proven to get the job done in clutch situations. Before the OT loss to the Celtics, the Knicks hadn't lost an OT game all year. When the moment becomes critical, you have been able to count on the Knicks this year. If this game against Detroit is close, I expect the Knicks to find a way to win on the road.

The Knicks are 23-16 on the road, 39-39-1 against the spread, and 40-38-1 on over/unders.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have lost two straight games and the last came against the Sacramento Kings 127-117 on Monday night. They will be well-rested for this contest against NY. The Pistons currently have the advantage in the season series against the Knicks. They are 2-1 and have won the last two meetings at MSG. Now, they host, where they lost the first matchup by 30. This is a new team now, and even though they don't have Jaden Ivey, they are playing together as a unit and are capable of doing damage in the playoffs. Tobias Harris is a game-time decision; he didn't play against the Kings and hasn't since April 2.

Cunningham is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He's 8th in scoring, 4th in assists, and shoots 46.2% from the field which is 68th — not bad for a point guard. Against the Knicks, the star improves his game. He averages 29 points and 8.3 assists, shoots 52.4% from the floor, and shoots 55% from deep in three games this season.

The Pistons haven't covered in four of their last five games. They are 41-36-2 against the spread overall and 40-38-1 on over/unders. At home, the Pistons are 21-18.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This is a serious game for both teams. They understand the likelihood of meeting again in the first round. We should see the defensive effort control the game. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and I expect a close game. Take the points and the under.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Knicks +3.5 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)