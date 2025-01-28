ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers travel across the country to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-76ers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-106)

Moneyline: -158

Philadelphia 76ers: +4 (-114)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have now won four straight games with their win over the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. In those four games, Los Angeles has been excellent on the defensive end of the court. They have allowed less than 100 points in two of those games, and less than 110 points in the other two. In total, the Lakers are giving up just 99.8 points per game. That is with back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, as well. If the Lakers can keep playing defensive like they are, they will be able to extend their winning streak Tuesday night.

The 76ers will be dealing with some injuries Tuesday night. Paul George is out with a finger sprain, Andre Drummond is out as he recovers from a toe injury, and Joel Embiid will miss the game due to injury management. The 76ers will be without their two best big men, and two of their three top scorers. Having those players miss is going to make it very hard for the 76ers to win, and the Lakers have to take advantage of that. With these injuries and the Lakers playing well, Los Angeles is in great shape to cover the spread.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Philadelphia has won their last two games. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to their offensive play, but they put on a great defensive show against the Chicago Bulls in their win over them. The 76ers can get it done on both ends of the court when needed, it just seems to be hit or miss most of the time. However, the Lakers are not the best scoring team, so the 76ers should be able to lock them up a little bit. Los Angeles averages just 111.5 points per game, and they take the fourth-fewest shots. The Lakers will also struggle to shoot from beyond the arc. If the 76ers can keep the Lakers on the perimeter, and force them to take contested shots from deep, they will be able to cover this spread.

We know who is out for the 76ers in this game, but let's focus on who is actually playing. There are two players that really need to play well if the 76ers are going to have a chance to win. Those players are Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. Maxey is the team's leading scorer with 26.6 points per game, and he also leads the team with 6.0 assists per matchup. Maxey also averages 2.0 steals per game, so he plays tough on both ends of the floor. Oubre Jr averages 13.9 points per game, but he has played well recently. He has put up a double-double in each of the last two games. In January, Oubre Jr is averaging 17.0 points per game, and 7.5 rebounds. If these two players can get going, the 76ers will have a chance.

Final Lakers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are missing just one too many players Tuesday night. I will take the Lakers to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -4 (-106)